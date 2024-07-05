Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at JUNE 30th 2024:

4 000 shares

1 552 015,00 €

From 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023, the following volumes were negotiated:

Transactions volume Shares exchanged Transaction amount in € Purchase 3 740 161 394 18 060 343,99 Sale 3 852 157 394 17 655 673,75

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December, 31st 2023:

0 share

1 956 685,00 €

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

