Regulatory News:

On April 4th, 2024, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the French Financial Markets Authority, issue number D.24-0240

The document includes:

the 2023 Annual Financial Report ;

the Report on Corporate Governance; and

the Statutory Auditors’ reports for the financial statements and information relating to their annual fees

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB’s website

on Groupe SEB’s website in Groupe SEB’s website publications

on the AMF’s website https://www.amf-france.org

The English translation of this document will be available soon on Groupe SEB’s website.

Next key dates - 2024 April 25 | after market closes Q1 2024 sales and financial data May 23 | 2:30 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 25 | before market opens H1 2024 sales and results October 24 | after market closes 9-month 2024 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA ■

SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – with a share capital of €55,337,770 – Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240404219276/en/