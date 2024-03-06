Groupe SEB: Securities Repurchasing Programme Weekly Disclosure Trading in Own Shares on 27 February 2024
March 06, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Regulatory News:
Issuer : SEB S.A.(Paris:SK)
Type of securities : ordinary shares
ISIN Code : FR0000121709
LEI Code : 969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May, 17th 2023
Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 12th 2023
Stockbroker : NATIXIS
Issuer Name
Issue LEI Code
Transaction
date
ISIN Code
Daily volume
(Nb of
securities)
Daily weighted
average price of
purchase
Exchange code
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
27/02/2024
FR0000121709
691 722
106,0000
XPAR
TOTAL
691 722
106,0000
Issuer
Issuer LEI code
PSI name
PSI LEI Code
Timestamp
ISIN Code
Gross
price
Currency
Quantity
Exchange
code
Transaction
reference
Purpose
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
Natixis
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
27/02/2024
08:41:33
FR0000121709
106,00
EUR
441 722
XPAR
7385922
Allocation to employees and executive officers
SEB S.A.
969500WP61NBK098AC47
Natixis
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
27/02/2024
08:41:33
FR0000121709
106,00
EUR
250 000
XPAR
7385922
Allocation to employees and executive officers
