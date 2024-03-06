Regulatory News:

Issuer : SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Type of securities : ordinary shares
ISIN Code : FR0000121709
LEI Code : 969500WP61NBK098AC47
Securities repurchasing programme decided by the combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May, 17th 2023
Programme disclosed to the AMF on May, 12th 2023
Stockbroker : NATIXIS

Issuer Name

Issue LEI Code

Transaction
date

ISIN Code

Daily volume
(Nb of
securities)

Daily weighted
average price of
purchase

Exchange code

SEB S.A.

969500WP61NBK098AC47

27/02/2024

FR0000121709

691 722

106,0000

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

691 722

106,0000

 

Issuer

Issuer LEI code

PSI name

PSI LEI Code

Timestamp

ISIN Code

Gross
price

Currency

Quantity

Exchange
code

Transaction
reference

Purpose

SEB S.A.

969500WP61NBK098AC47

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

27/02/2024
08:41:33

FR0000121709

106,00

EUR

441 722

XPAR

7385922

Allocation to employees and executive officers

SEB S.A.

969500WP61NBK098AC47

Natixis

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

27/02/2024
08:41:33

FR0000121709

106,00

EUR

250 000

XPAR

7385922

Allocation to employees and executive officers

 