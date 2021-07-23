SEB : 2021 Half-year Sales and Results

Statement by T. de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and CEO of Groupe SEB
"Groupe SEB posted an excellent first half, with performance even outstripping pre-pandemic levels despite unprecedented external tensions in the supply chain relating to raw materials and components, delays and additional freight costs. These performances were driven by buoyant demand for small domestic equipment and continued strong momentum in e-commerce. Our Consumer business grew faster than the market, fueled by all geographies and categories. The quarter was also market by the return to growth of the Professional division, with an improved trend in the Professional Coffee core business.
These very good results reflect above all the outstanding commitment of all of the Group's employees, that I wish to thank warmly again.
The Group pursues its strategy of profitable and responsible growth multiplying initiatives in the field of environment, as well as circular and social economy, which prove to be strong drivers of value creation.
In a context of a still unstable global health environment, but given the performance of the first half, we now anticipate for full-year 2021 a growth in reported sales exceeding 10%, along with an operating margin of close to 10%."
GENERAL COMMENTS ON GROUP SALES
In what remains a disrupted overall environment marked by the continuation of the COVID-19 crisis and unprecedented inflationary tensions in the supply chain, Groupe SEB reported sales of €3,610m in first- half 2021, up 23.9% compared with end-June 2020. The increase includes organic growth of 26.3% (€768m), a currency effect of-4.3% (-€125m), and a scope effect of +1.8% (+€53m; StoreBound, acquired in July 2020). Though the increase is to be compared with a first-half 2020 that was heavily impacted by the spread of the pandemic, it also reflectssolid growth relative tofirst-half2019, with sales up 8.2%.
The excellent performance was underpinned both by vigorous Consumer business and a significant rebound in Professional sales in the second quarter.
The Consumer business posted organic growth of 29.6% in the first six months, against weak 2020 comparatives in all regions. After a brisk start to the year (+39.1% LFL), the Group maintained robust sales momentum in the second quarter (+20.6% LFL), still driven by strong demand for small domestic equipment around the world. In this environment, promotional pressure remained moderate, ensuring a
2firm price-mix.E-commercecontinued to be a powerful growth engine, the reopening of stores having come late in numerous countries.
After a 12-month period heavily impacted by the almost complete closure of the hospitality and catering sector, the Group's Professional business returned to growth in the second quarter. Coming out at 34.2% LFL, growth did reflect a certain recovery in the Professional Coffee core business (coffee machines and service) and included the roll-out of a few contracts with European and US customers. It almost entirely offsets the shortfall at end-March(-26.2% LFL) leading toa very limited decline inProfessional sales at June 30, 2021(-1.7%LFL).
DETAIL OF REVENUE BY REGION - 1st HALF-YEAR
Revenue (€m)
H1
H1
Change 2021/2020
Q2 2021
2020
2021
As
Like-for-like*
Like-for-like
reported
EMEA
1,272
1,662
+30.7%
+34.9%
+28.2%
Western Europe
920
1,171
+27.3%
+27.2%
+20.2%
Other countries
352
490
+39.6%
+55.0%
+52.5%
AMERICAS
298
480
+61.2%
+57.2%
+53.4%
North America
209
348
+66.6%
+50.8%
+38.9%
South America
89
132
+48.5%
+72.2%
+96.5%
ASIA
1,039
1,178
+13.4%
+15.3%
+3.3%
China
794
898
+13.1%
+13.8%
-0.1%
Other countries
245
280
+14.3%
+20.0%
+14.8%
TOTAL Consumer
2,608
3,319
+27.3%
+29.6%
+20.6%
Professional business
306
290
-5.1%
-1.7%
+34.2%
GROUPE SEB
2,914
3,610
+23.9%
+26.3%
+21.8%
*Like-for-like: at constant exchange rates and
Rounded figures in €m
% calculated in non-rounded figures
scope
SALES BY REGION
Revenue (€m)
H1
H1
Change 2021/2020
Q2 2021
As
2020
2021
Like-for-like
LFL
reported
EMEA
1,272
1,662
+30.7%
+34.9%
+28.2%
Western Europe
920
1,171
+27.3%
+27.2%
+20.2%
Other countries
352
490
+39.6%
+55.0%
+52.5%
WESTERN EUROPE
In what remains a delicate health situation, the Groupe achieved organic sales growth of 27.2% in Western Europe in the first half of the year. The performance stems from continued sustained demand for small domestic equipment, persistently strong momentum in e- commerce, and the easing of restrictive measures, as well as the gradual reopening of physical retail.
In France, after an extremely vigorous start to the year, the Group maintained a robust pace of growth in the second quarter despite unfavorable comparatives in cookware (owing to a major loyalty program last year with a key customer). Increase in revenue was driven by small electrical appliances, with a positive contribution from almost all our product categories and in particular electrical cooking, notably thanks to the new Cookeo range, and food and beverage preparation (full-automatic espresso coffee machines in particular).
In Germany, the second quarter confirmed the brisk momentum of the start of the year, propelled more specifically by e-commerce. Bestsellers in electrical cooking, our progress in cookware and the positive performances of WMF, notably online, were the main growth drivers.
In all the other key European markets, the Group reporteddouble-digitsales growth, with remarkable scores in Italy, the Netherlands, the UK andBelgium. The leading product categories over the period were electrical cooking and floor care, as well as WMF ranges.
OTHER EMEA COUNTRIES
In a still volatile and uncertain overall
environment, with the health crisis, lockdowns
and currency issues, the Group posted organic
3
growth of 55% in first-half 2021, with similar
paces in both quarters. This confirmed the
excellent general dynamic in the area over time,
based on the consolidation of our positions in the
large markets and rapid progress in new
territories.
The widespread vigorous performance in the first half of the year was notably fueled by:
strengthenedGroup presence ine-commerce,with ourelectro-specialistsor pure players partners,
ongoing development in direct-to-consumer sales, offline and online;
further inroads in WMF's Consumer business.
Russia, our largest market in the region, Ukraine, as well as mostother Central
European countries, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Croatia, also achieved substantial business expansion(frequently over 50%),confirming the Group's fresh advances in these markets.
Turkey, which was heavily impacted in 2020 by the pandemic and an unfavorable economic and monetary environment, posted like-for-like growth of nearly 100% in the period.
In the first half of the year, and in a cross- functional manner, the flagship products were versatile and robot vacuum cleaners, cookware, electrical cooking (with a special mention for oilless fryers) and full-automatic espresso machines.
Revenue (€m)
H1
H1
Change 2021/2020
Q2 2012
As
2020
2021
Like-for-like
LFL
reported
AMERICAS
298
480
+61.2%
+57.2%
+53.4%
North America
209
348
+66.6%
+50.8%
+38.9%
South America
89
132
+48.5%
+72.2%
+96.5%
NORTH AMERICA
In North America, the strong rise in revenue in the first half (+66.6% as reported) comprises the integration of StoreBound, acquired in July 2020, along with negative currency effects (US dollar,
4 Mexican peso). Like-for-like growth amounted to 50.8% at June 30 and 38.9% for the second quarter.
As in the first quarter, business momentum was fueled by the three countries of the region.
In the United States, strong demand was fueled by the economic recovery and government stimulus plans, still in place. These consumption incentives, as well as the requirement to stay at and work from home, continued to prove extremely favorable to small domestic equipment. As in 2020, cooking was a powerful growth driver. As a result, we posted record performances in cookware in the first six months of the year, nourished by our three brands, All Clad, T-Fal, and Imusa. StoreBound also
reported excellent business activity development, underpinned by the continued expansion of its distribution network.
In Canada and Mexico, sales momentum was extremely buoyant throughout the first half of the year, served primarily by our performances in cookware and electrical cooking.
SOUTH AMERICA
Although concerns persist regarding the economic and health situation, Group revenue in South America increased 72.2% LFL and 48.5% in euros in the first half. The significant difference between the two figures can be attributed to important currency depreciations (Brazilian real, Colombian peso, Argentinian peso). The surge in turnover at June 30 reflect a strong pick-up in growth in the second quarter, as the Group benefited from a weaker comparison base in 2020. Organic revenue growth came out at 96.5% in the second quarter.
Sales in Brazil, the largest country in the region, more than doubled on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter. However, this performance should be seen in the light of very low 2020 comparatives, strongly impacted by the COVID crisis. Most product categories contributed to growth, both in volume and value terms, mainly owing to price increases made to counter negative currency and raw material effects. Major contributors to this solid sales momentum included food preparation and cookware. In electrical cooking, the stand-out category over the period was oil-less fryers, whose market is developing rapidly.
In Colombia, despite a tense political environment since May, the Group posted a record second quarter with like-for-like sales growth of over 70%, driven by electrical cooking, and in particular by oil-less fryers, as well as blenders and Imusa cookware.
Revenue (€m)
H1
H1
Change 2021/2020
Q2 2021
As
2020
2021
Like-for-like
LFL
reported
ASIA
1,039
1,178
+13.4%
+15.3%
+3.3%
China
794
898
+13.1%
+13.8%
-0.1%
Other countries
245
280
+14.3%
+20.0%
+14.8%
CHINA
In China, in the first half of the year, the Group achieved organic revenue growth of close to 14%. This positive change was the result of opposite dynamics in the first and second quarters, mirroring business volatility in 2020, with sales up 30% at end-March (compared with -32% in 2020) and stable in the second quarter (vs. +10% in 2020). Recovery in cookware (against low 2020 comparatives) and a firm momentum in electrical cooking (flagship products and new, more Western categories such as oil-less fryers) fueled rise in half-year sales. Conversely, following several years of brisk growth, business was more difficult in food preparation.
In a context of milder consumption dynamic and ongoing transformation in the retail industry, footfall in stores remained low versus the continued progress of e-commerce thanks to ramping-up new web platforms. The increased weight of online sales resulted since last year in a drop in average prices, weighing on the growth in value of the small domestic equipment market.
The Group is constantly adapting to the changes in the distribution sector. As achieved in the past in the offline channels, Supor is now working on the extension and upgrading of its product offering online, leveraging its strong and proven innovation capabilities. The latter materialize in 2021 in several major launchings and in a rich and diversified new product pipeline.
OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES
In Asia excluding China, sales atend-June
were up 20% LFL following a more modest
second quarter yet still showing double-digit
organic growth. This stands as an
excellent
5
performance relative to the strong
business
resilience in 2020 over the period in the midst of the COVID crisis.
In Japan, our number-one market in the region, sales continued to trend extremely positively, up double-digit, LFL, in both first and second quarters. The long-term positive momentum in the country is based on flagship product families such as cookware (Ingenio, G6 range) and electrical cooking (Cook4me electric pressure cooker). Following an upsurge of the pandemic, a state of health emergency was decreed again, twice since late April. This led to the closure of some of our physical points of sales over the semester, with an impact on business activity.
In South Korea, following a solid first quarter and a stable second quarter, the Group ended the first half with sustained LFL sales growth. The latter can be attributed to cookware (success of the new Tefal G6 range launched last November) and vacuum cleaners. While the health crisis continues to weigh on store footfall, e-commerce remained our main growth engine at June 30.
In the other countries in the region, despite the reintroduction of some restrictive measures to address a resurgence of the pandemic (lockdowns, curfews, store closures, etc.), business activity trended positively overall, both for the second quarter and the first half.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.