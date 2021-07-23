SEB : 2021 Half-year Sales and Results

AN EXCELLENT FIRST HALF 1

Consolidated financial results H1 2020 H1 2021 Change Q2 2021 Change (€m) 2021/2020 2021/2020 Sales 2,914 3,610 +23.9% 1,758 +20.3% +26.3% LFL +21.8% LFL Operating Result from 103 320 x3.1 122 +42.5% Activity (ORfA) Operating profit 58 258 x4.4 Profit attributable to owners 3 151 x50 of the parent Net debt at 06/30 2,085 1,850 -€235m % calculated in non-rounded figures

Statement by T. de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and CEO of Groupe SEB

"Groupe SEB posted an excellent first half, with performance even outstripping pre-pandemic levels despite unprecedented external tensions in the supply chain relating to raw materials and components, delays and additional freight costs. These performances were driven by buoyant demand for small domestic equipment and continued strong momentum in e-commerce. Our Consumer business grew faster than the market, fueled by all geographies and categories. The quarter was also market by the return to growth of the Professional division, with an improved trend in the Professional Coffee core business.

These very good results reflect above all the outstanding commitment of all of the Group's employees, that I wish to thank warmly again.

The Group pursues its strategy of profitable and responsible growth multiplying initiatives in the field of environment, as well as circular and social economy, which prove to be strong drivers of value creation.

In a context of a still unstable global health environment, but given the performance of the first half, we now anticipate for full-year 2021 a growth in reported sales exceeding 10%, along with an operating margin of close to 10%."

