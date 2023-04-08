Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SEB S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK   FR0000121709

SEB S.A.

(SK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:14 2023-04-06 am EDT
101.60 EUR   +0.10%
05:46aSeb S A : 2022 universal registration document including the annual financial report
PU
04/07Seb S A : UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND FINANCIAL REPORT 2022 AVAILABLE | Press release
PU
04/06In Beijing, French business community welcomes Macron's overtures
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SEB S A : 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

04/08/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

SUMMARY

Message from the Chairman

4

Message from the CEO

5

An extensive and diversified offering

6

Business model

8

Corporate Social Responsibility

10

Board of Directors

12

Key figures

14

1

Introduction to the Group

19

1.1

Business sector

20

1.2

Strategy and objectives: proﬁtable growth

24

1.3

Organization and internal control

40

2

1.4

Risk factors and management

49

Corporate governance

65

2.1

Implementation framework for corporate

governance principles

66

2.2

Management structure

66

2.3

Composition, organization and operation

of the Board of Directors

67

2.4

Group management bodies

99

3

2.5

Remuneration policy

101

Corporate Social Responsibility

137

3.1

Commitment and management

138

3.2

Non-ﬁnancial performance statement

147

3.3 Applying the EU taxonomy regulation

to Groupe SEB

151

3.4

Vigilance Plan

156

3.5

Ongoing dialog with stakeholders

161

3.6

Reporting process

165

3.7

People matter

167

3.8 Sustainable innovation and respect

for consumers

199

3.9

Circular revolution

209

3.10

Climate action

216

3.11 Report by one of the independent third-party organization on the veriﬁcation of the consolidated non-ﬁnancial statement

4

included in the Group management report

234

Commentary on the ﬁnancial year

239

4.1

Highlights

240

4.2

Commentary on consolidated sales

248

4.3

Commentary on consolidated results

254

4.4

Commentary on SEB S.A.'s results

256

4.5

Outlook

258

4.6

Post-balance sheet events

258

5

Consolidated Financial Statements

259

5.1

Financial statements

260

5.2

Notes to the Consolidated Financial

Statements

265

5.3

Statutory auditors' report on the

consolidated ﬁnancial statements

326

5.4

History of signiﬁcant consolidated items

6

and ratios

331

Company financial statements

333

6.1

Financial statements

334

6.2

Notes to the SEB S.A. ﬁnancial statements

336

6.3

Five-year ﬁnancial summary

353

6.4

Statutory auditors' report on the ﬁnancial

statements

354

Information concerning the company

359

7 and its share capital

7.1

Information concerning the company

360

7.2

Information on the share capital

363

7.3

Financial authorizations

368

7.4

Employee share ownership

370

8

7.5

Securities market, dividend

373

Annual General Meeting

375

8.1 Agenda for the Combined Annual General

Meeting of 17 May 2023

376

8.2 Draft resolutions and Board of Directors' report to the Combined Annual General

Meeting of 17 May 2023

377

8.3 Statutory auditors' report on regulated

agreements

386

9

Additional information

391

9.1 Glossary

392

9.2 Declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document

containing the annual report

395

9.3 Statutory auditors and audit fees

396

9.4 Cross-reference table for the Annual Financial Report, Management Report

and Corporate Governance Report

397

9.5 Cross-reference table for the Universal

Registration Document

399

9.6 Cross-reference table, Grenelle II,

GRI and global compact

402

Information required for Annual financial report, pursuant to Article L. 451-1-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code are identified in the correspondence table in Chapter 9.4 page 397.

GROUPE SEB - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

Universal

Registration

Document

& Annual Financial Report 2022

€7.960 million

2022 SALES

The world leader in Small

DomesticbEquipment

-4.7%

ORGANIC SALES EVOLUTION

Groupe SEB pursues a multi-specialist strategy with top-ranking

positions in small electrical appliances and a strong global leadership in cookware. Its mission is making consumers' everyday lives easier and more enjoyable and contributing to better living all around the world.

€316 million

2022 NET RESULT

> 30,000

EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE

Operating in nearly 150 countries, Groupe SEB has built strong positions across continents through a product offering, both global and local, addressing consumer expectations throughout the world.

This offering is enhanced by an exceptional brand portfolio.

On top of the Consumer business, Groupe SEB has developed since 2016 into the professional segment, and in particular the professional coffee market.

The Group's success is rooted in its long-termvision, committed to achieving the right balance between growth and competitiveness

in order to create value for all its stakeholders.

This Universal Registration Document has been ﬁled on April 6, 2023 with the AMF, as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document is a reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document including the 2022 annual financial report, which has been prepared in XHTML and is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Groupe SEB (www.groupeseb.com).

GROUPE SEB - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

3

Message from

the Chairman

After a record year in 2021, 2022 turned out to be more challenging, particularly as a result of greater tension in the macroeconomic and geopolitical context. However, the Group proved itself responsive and resilient,

without straying from its long-term course.

Beyond our financial performance, which did reflect these difficulties but moved in the right direction in the second six-month period, we continued our progress in terms of sustainable development. We are facing huge environmental and societal challenges, and it is imperative that we take the long view with regard to our actions and continue to accelerate in these areas.

2022 was also a year of change in corporate governance, with the splitting of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. This development reflects the spirit of continuity that has always guided Groupe SEB and the family concert.

For more than three years, Stanislas de Gramont has played a key role by my side as Chief Operating Officer. Today, he possesses all of the qualities necessary to perform the role of the Group's Chief Executive Officer, a position he has held since 1 July. He has the full confidence of both me and the Board of Directors.

I have always been, and I remain, enthusiastic about the Group, whose future and forthcoming success are ensured by our strong strategic priorities, our meaningful values and the commitment of our employees, whom I thank once again.

As a committed Chairman, I am pleased to continue to serve the Group and to pursue our ambition of sustainable performance.

Thierry DE LA TOUR D'ARTAISE

Chairman of the Board of Directors

  • GROUPE SEB - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

Messagefrom

the CEO

After a record year in 2021, and faced with a challenging economic situation, our sales were resilient overall in 2022. We were particularly satisfied with our performance in China, where Supor reached the

milestone of €2 billion in sales for the first time.

However, our results were impacted by significant headwinds. In this context, the Group again demonstrated a high level of responsiveness and rapidly implemented effective action plans to adapt to market developments and protect its profitability.

Beyond short-term imperatives, we also continued to invest in our strategic tools: product innovation, international expansion of our fl agship products, attractiveness of our brands, and the activation of all our retail distribution channels. There was also no letup in capital expenditure to improve our competitiveness - our investments in industry, logistics and information systems are crucial for the future.

I would like to acknowledge and express my gratitude for the outstanding commitment of all our teams, without whom these achievements would not have been possible.

Visibility remains limited for the year 2023. Despite a downturn in the first quarter, the Group expects a gradual improvement in its Consumer revenue, strong growth in Professional sales and an increase in its operating margin throughout the year.

We are confident that the global Small Domestic Equipment and Professional Coffee markets will continue to develop, and we recently acquired San Marco in order to further improve our strength in this area. We remain convinced of the merits of our business model, which will enable us to take full advantage of strong structural demand, a source of growth opportunities for Groupe SEB.

Stanislas DE GRAMONT

Chief Executive Officer

GROUPE SEB - UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022

5

Disclaimer

SEB SA published this content on 08 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2023 09:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEB S.A.
05:46aSeb S A : 2022 universal registration document including the annual financial report
PU
04/07Seb S A : UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND FINANCIAL REPORT 2022 AVAILABLE | Press rele..
PU
04/06In Beijing, French business community welcomes Macron's overtures
RE
04/01Seb S A : Groupe SEB launches "SEB'on", its first restaurant chain
PU
03/31Seb S A : Tefal strengthens its commitment to responsible pots and pans management
PU
03/21Seb S A : Information cyber incident
PU
03/15Groupe SEB Announces Saint-L Plant Adds New Production Line
CI
03/09Seb : Inflation and consumer uncertainty
Alphavalue
02/27Seb : Contrasting half-year performances in 2022
Alphavalue
02/23Transcript : SEB SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEB S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 921 M 8 641 M 8 641 M
Net income 2022 296 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2022 1 799 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 5 593 M 6 101 M 6 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SEB S.A.
Duration : Period :
SEB S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEB S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 101,60 €
Average target price 116,64 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanislas de Gramont Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Lomon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Thierry Arnaud de la Tour d'Artaise Chairman
Vincent Rouiller Executive Vice President-Research
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEB S.A.29.84%6 101
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.5.56%53 869
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-8.05%28 927
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION1.67%7 298
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.7.46%6 204
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-7.87%5 799
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer