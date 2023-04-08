SEB S A : 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
SUMMARY
Message from the Chairman
Message from the CEO
An extensive and diversified offering
Business model
Corporate Social Responsibility
Board of Directors
Key figures
Introduction to the Group
Business sector
Strategy and objectives: proﬁtable growth
Organization and internal control
Risk factors and management
Corporate governance
65
Implementation framework for corporate
governance principles
Management structure
Composition, organization and operation
of the Board of Directors
Group management bodies
Remuneration policy
Corporate Social Responsibility
137
Commitment and management
Non-ﬁnancial performance statement
3.3 Applying the EU taxonomy regulation
to Groupe SEB
Vigilance Plan
Ongoing dialog with stakeholders
Reporting process
People matter
3.8 Sustainable innovation and respect
for consumers
Circular revolution
Climate action
3.11 Report by one of the independent third-party organization on the veriﬁcation of the consolidated non-ﬁnancial statement
included in the Group management report
Commentary on the ﬁnancial year
239
Highlights
Commentary on consolidated sales
Commentary on consolidated results
Commentary on SEB S.A.'s results
Outlook
Post-balance sheet events
Consolidated Financial Statements
Financial statements
Notes to the Consolidated Financial
Statements
Statutory auditors' report on the
consolidated ﬁnancial statements
History of signiﬁcant consolidated items
and ratios
Company financial statements
333
Financial statements
Notes to the SEB S.A. ﬁnancial statements
Five-year ﬁnancial summary
Statutory auditors' report on the ﬁnancial
statements
Information concerning the company
359
7 and its share capital
Information concerning the company
Information on the share capital
Financial authorizations
Employee share ownership
Securities market, dividend
Annual General Meeting
375
8.1 Agenda for the Combined Annual General
Meeting of 17 May 2023
8.2 Draft resolutions and Board of Directors' report to the Combined Annual General
Meeting of 17 May 2023
8.3 Statutory auditors' report on regulated
agreements
Additional information
9.1 Glossary
9.2 Declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document
containing the annual report
9.3 Statutory auditors and audit fees
9.4 Cross-reference table for the Annual Financial Report, Management Report
and Corporate Governance Report
9.5 Cross-reference table for the Universal
Registration Document
9.6 Cross-reference table, Grenelle II,
GRI and global compact
Information required for Annual financial report, pursuant to Article L. 451-1-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code are identified in the correspondence table in Chapter 9.4 page 397.
€7.960 million
2022 SALES
The world leader in Small
DomesticbEquipment
-4.7%
ORGANIC SALES EVOLUTION
Groupe SEB pursues a multi-specialist strategy with top-ranking
positions in small electrical appliances and a strong global leadership in cookware. Its mission is making consumers' everyday lives easier and more enjoyable and contributing to better living all around the world.
€316 million
2022 NET RESULT
> 30,000
EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE
Operating in nearly 150 countries, Groupe SEB has built strong positions across continents through a product offering, both global and local, addressing consumer expectations throughout the world.
This offering is enhanced by an exceptional brand portfolio.
On top of the Consumer business, Groupe SEB has developed since 2016 into the professional segment, and in particular the professional coffee market.
The Group's success is rooted in its long-termvision, committed to achieving the right balance between growth and competitiveness
in order to create value for all its stakeholders.
Message from
the Chairman
After a record year in 2021, 2022 turned out to be more challenging, particularly as a result of greater tension in the macroeconomic and geopolitical context. However, the Group proved itself responsive and resilient,
without straying from its long-term course.
Beyond our financial performance, which did reflect these difficulties but moved in the right direction in the second six-month period, we continued our progress in terms of sustainable development. We are facing huge environmental and societal challenges, and it is imperative that we take the long view with regard to our actions and continue to accelerate in these areas.
2022 was also a year of change in corporate governance, with the splitting of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. This development reflects the spirit of continuity that has always guided Groupe SEB and the family concert.
For more than three years, Stanislas de Gramont has played a key role by my side as Chief Operating Officer. Today, he possesses all of the qualities necessary to perform the role of the Group's Chief Executive Officer, a position he has held since 1 July. He has the full confidence of both me and the Board of Directors.
I have always been, and I remain, enthusiastic about the Group, whose future and forthcoming success are ensured by our strong strategic priorities, our meaningful values and the commitment of our employees, whom I thank once again.
As a committed Chairman, I am pleased to continue to serve the Group and to pursue our ambition of sustainable performance.
Thierry DE LA TOUR D'ARTAISE
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Messagefrom
the CEO
After a record year in 2021, and faced with a challenging economic situation, our sales were resilient overall in 2022. We were particularly satisfied with our performance in China, where Supor reached the
milestone of €2 billion in sales for the first time.
However, our results were impacted by significant headwinds. In this context, the Group again demonstrated a high level of responsiveness and rapidly implemented effective action plans to adapt to market developments and protect its profitability.
Beyond short-term imperatives, we also continued to invest in our strategic tools: product innovation, international expansion of our fl agship products, attractiveness of our brands, and the activation of all our retail distribution channels. There was also no letup in capital expenditure to improve our competitiveness - our investments in industry, logistics and information systems are crucial for the future.
I would like to acknowledge and express my gratitude for the outstanding commitment of all our teams, without whom these achievements would not have been possible.
Visibility remains limited for the year 2023. Despite a downturn in the first quarter, the Group expects a gradual improvement in its Consumer revenue, strong growth in Professional sales and an increase in its operating margin throughout the year.
We are confident that the global Small Domestic Equipment and Professional Coffee markets will continue to develop, and we recently acquired San Marco in order to further improve our strength in this area. We remain convinced of the merits of our business model, which will enable us to take full advantage of strong structural demand, a source of growth opportunities for Groupe SEB.
Stanislas DE GRAMONT
Chief Executive Officer
