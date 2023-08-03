SEB S A : 2023 Half-year financial report availability

2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AVAILABLE
Groupe SEB announces that its 2023 Half-year Financial Report has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF).
It includes:
the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023;
the half-year activity report;
the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and
the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.
This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:
in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website:https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
in Groupe SEB's website publications:https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications
The English translation of this document will be available in the coming days on Groupe SEB's
website.
Find us onwww.groupeseb.com
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long- term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.
The world leader in Small Household Equipment, SEB S.A. relies on 33 flagship brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.) and a broad product portfolio:
- cookware: frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.;
- small culinary appliances: items for electric cooking (deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation (coffee makers, kettles, etc.) or food preparation (blenders, food processors, etc.);
- small non-culinary household appliances: linen care equipment (irons, steam generators, steamers, steamers, etc.), vacuum cleaners, fans, and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilation appliances, etc.).
At the end of 2022, the group operated 39 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (47.7%), China (29%), Asia (7.7%), North America (11%) and South America (4.6%).