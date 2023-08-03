Press release

August 3, 2023 - 05:45 p.m. CET

1

2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AVAILABLE

Groupe SEB announces that its 2023 Half-year Financial Report has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF).

It includes:

  • the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2023;
  • the half-year activity report;
  • the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and
  • the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:

  • in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website:https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
  • in Groupe SEB's website publications:https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications

The English translation of this document will be available in the coming days on Groupe SEB's

website.

ALL-CLAD I ARNO I ASIAVINA I CALOR I CLOCK I CURTIS | DASH | EMSA I HEPP I IMUSA I KAISER I KRAMPOUZ | KRUPS I LAGOSTINA I LA SAN MARCO | MAHARAJA WHITELINE I MIRRO | MOULINEX I OBH NORDICA I PANEX I ROCHEDO I ROWENTA I SAMURAI I SCHAERER I SEB I SILIT I SUPOR I T-FAL I TEFAL I UMCO I WEAREVER | WMF | ZUMMO

Next key dates - 2023

October 26 | after market

9-month 2023 sales and financial data

2

Investor/Analyst Relations

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Corporate Communication Dept

Olivier Gernandt

Cathy Pianon

Guillaume Baron

Anissa Djaadi

comfin@groupeseb.com

Marie Leroy

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Tel. + 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Tel. + 33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88

Tel. + 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70

Find us onwww.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 33 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long- term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales near €8 billion in 2022 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON - with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

ALL-CLAD I ARNO I ASIAVINA I CALOR I CLOCK I CURTIS | DASH | EMSA I HEPP I IMUSA I KAISER I KRAMPOUZ | KRUPS I LAGOSTINA I LA SAN MARCO | MAHARAJA WHITELINE I MIRRO | MOULINEX I OBH NORDICA I PANEX I ROCHEDO I ROWENTA I SAMURAI I SCHAERER I SEB I SILIT I SUPOR I T-FAL I TEFAL I UMCO I WEAREVER | WMF | ZUMMO

Attachments

Disclaimer

SEB SA published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 16:03:31 UTC.