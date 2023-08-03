Press release

August 3, 2023 - 05:45 p.m. CET

1

2023 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AVAILABLE

Groupe SEB announces that its 2023 Half-year Financial Report has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF).

It includes:

the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30 th , 2023;

, 2023; the half-year activity report;

half-year activity report; the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and

half-year financial report; and the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements .

This document is available in French, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information

in Groupe SEB's website publications: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications

The English translation of this document will be available in the coming days on Groupe SEB's

website.

ALL-CLAD I ARNO I ASIAVINA I CALOR I CLOCK I CURTIS | DASH | EMSA I HEPP I IMUSA I KAISER I KRAMPOUZ | KRUPS I LAGOSTINA I LA SAN MARCO | MAHARAJA WHITELINE I MIRRO | MOULINEX I OBH NORDICA I PANEX I ROCHEDO I ROWENTA I SAMURAI I SCHAERER I SEB I SILIT I SUPOR I T-FAL I TEFAL I UMCO I WEAREVER | WMF | ZUMMO