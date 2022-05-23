SEB S A : Answer to written questions

No written questions were received prior to the Annual General Meeting of May 19, 2022.

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long- term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.0 billion in 2021 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

