Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SEB S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK   FR0000121709

SEB S.A.

(SK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/23 11:35:08 am EDT
100.80 EUR   -0.20%
05:19pSEB S A : Answer to written questions
PU
05/17SEB S.A. : Attractive price levels
05/15GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Seb
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SEB S A : Answer to written questions

05/23/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Better living

Annual General Meeting

May 23 2022

Answers to written questions asked by shareholders prior to the

Annual General Meeting of May 19, 2022

No written questions were received prior to the Annual General Meeting of May 19, 2022.

Next key dates - 2022

July 21 | before market opens

H1 2022 sales and results

October 24 | after market closes

9-month 2022 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

1

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long- term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.0 billion in 2021 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON - with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

ALL-CLAD I ARNO I ASIAVINA I CALOR I CLOCK I CURTIS | DASH | EMSA I HEPP I IMUSA I KAISER I KRAMPOUZ | KRUPS I LAGOSTINA I MAHARAJA WHITELINE I MIRRO MOULINEX I OBH NORDICA I PANEX I ROCHEDO I ROWENTA I SAMURAI I SCHAERER I SEB I SILIT I SUPOR I T-FAL I TEFAL I UMCO I WEAREVER | WMF

Disclaimer

SEB SA published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 21:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEB S.A.
05:19pSEB S A : Answer to written questions
PU
05/15GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Seb
MT
05/12SEB Unit Invests In Blisce Fund
MT
04/29GROUPE SEB : First-quarter 2022 sales and financial data
PU
04/28French homeware company SEB to continue in Russia, but at 'lower pace'
RE
04/28TRANSCRIPT : SEB SA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28SEB S A : First-quarter 2022 sales and financial data
PU
04/28SEB S.A. : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/27SEB S.A. : Crossing thresholds
CO
04/19SEB S A : Juliette Sicot-Crevet is appointed Vice-President, Sustainable Development of Gr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEB S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 459 M 9 039 M 9 039 M
Net income 2022 477 M 510 M 510 M
Net Debt 2022 1 350 M 1 442 M 1 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 5 554 M 5 935 M 5 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 32 695
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SEB S.A.
Duration : Period :
SEB S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEB S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 101,00 €
Average target price 153,60 €
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Arnaud de la Tour d'Artaise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Lomon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Vincent Rouiller Executive Vice President-Research
Stanislas de Gramont Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Noël Labroue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEB S.A.-26.22%5 871
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-26.42%58 398
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-14.35%34 526
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-10.94%8 043
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-27.53%7 755
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-9.00%6 938