  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SEB S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK   FR0000121709

SEB S.A.

(SK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
65.90 EUR    0.00%
10:50aSeb S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E869491
PU
10/24Transcript : SEB SA, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022
CI
10/24SEB SA Revises Sales Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
SEB S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E869491

11/01/2022 | 10:50am EDT
Disclaimer

SEB SA published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEB S.A.
10:50aSeb S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E869491
10/24Transcript : SEB SA, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022
10/24SEB SA Revises Sales Guidance for the Year 2022
10/24SEB SA Reports Sales Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2022
CI
10/10Seb S A : Document AMF CP. 2022E865752
10/04Seb S A : Groupe seb invests in iten, french specialist in micro-batteries
PU
10/04I-TEN SA announced that it has received €80 million in funding from Innovacom Gest..
08/31SEB S.A. : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
07/31SEB S.A. : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
07/28SEB S.A. : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 990 M 7 901 M 7 901 M
Net income 2022 305 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2022 1 831 M 1 811 M 1 811 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 3 628 M 3 587 M 3 587 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart SEB S.A.
Duration : Period :
SEB S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEB S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 65,90 €
Average target price 104,50 €
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stanislas de Gramont Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Lomon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Thierry Arnaud de la Tour d'Artaise Chairman
Vincent Rouiller Executive Vice President-Research
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEB S.A.-51.86%3 587
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-45.56%37 743
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-30.41%24 832
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-28.92%7 536
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-2.74%6 409
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-36.77%5 712