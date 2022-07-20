SEB S A : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results

I know I can count on the commitment and agility of our teams throughout the world to pursue our strategy of profitable growth."

We do not expect any significant improvement in the economic situation before year-end in mature countries. This leads us to target for the full year overall stable sales and an operating margin in the range of 8% to 8.5%.

We keep on fueling our growth pillars: China, where we will exceed €2bn revenue this year, with great development prospects ahead; the Professional activity which is paving the way for new buoyant and profitable markets; innovation and digitization, which represent fundamentals in our businesses.

Sales were resilient, driven by an excellent performance in China and by the solid momentum in the Professional business. As in 2021, the Group absorbs the impact of headwinds while the operating profitability is temporarily hit by the combined effect of the slowdown in second-quarter business in Europe and the continuation of investments already undertaken.

"2022 started in a favorable environment, which deteriorated in the second quarter, with the war ongoing in Ukraine, currency volatility and the acceleration in inflation.

GENERAL COMMENTS ON GROUP SALES

After a solid first quarter, the second quarter was characterized by a deterioration in the general environment, with the worsening economic consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, ongoing supply chain tensions and the return of inflation. This fueled consumers' concerns about their purchasing power and impacted demand, with tradeoffs of spending to services and leisure, having an adverse impact on small domestic equipment -mainly the cooking categories- which had benefited strongly from the stay- at-home requirements in 2020 and 2021. It is positive, however, for the hospitality and catering sector.

In this context, Groupe SEB achieved first-halfsales of €3,666m, up 1.6% versus demanding end-June 2021 comparatives. This increase includes an organic decline of 2.3% (-€81m), offset by a +3.9% currency effect (+€137m) due mostly to the Chinese yuan and US dollar. Revenue in the second quarter was down 0.4% and 5.1% LFL.

the war in Ukraine: -1.6 pts in the first half and -2 pts in the second quarter;

the non-recurrence of 2021 loyalty programs: -1.4 pts in the first half and -0.6 pt in the second quarter;

the lockdowns in China in the second quarter: -1.1 pts in the first half and -2.2 pts in the second quarter.

Combined, these factors -concentrated mainly in the Consumer business- translated into a growth shortfall of 4.1 pts in the first half and 4.8 pts in the second quarter. Excluding these items, sales would have risen by 1.8% at June 30 and been virtually stable in the second quarter, on a like-for-like basis.

Moreover, compared with 2019, the last "normal" year pre-COVID, our half-year sales increased by 9.9%, pointing to a healthy trajectory over time.

The Consumer business revenue fell 3.3% in the first six months of the year. This decline occurred in the second quarter, which saw a sharper-than-expected slowdown in demand. The issues are concentrated on a few major markets which were hit particularly hard (France, Russia-Ukraine, of course, Japan and South Korea) while our sales in China grew steadily despite the second-quarter lockdowns.

Compared with 2019, first-half revenue are up 13.2%.

The Professional business, with 9.5% organic growth in the first half, confirmed its recovery, on more demanding 2021 comparatives in the second quarter for Professional Coffee. Excluding specific deals, the core business -machinesand services- surged by some 25% LFL versus first-half2021. This solid momentum, based largely on the expansion of our customer portfolio, covered all regions. Of particular note is the very strong performance by Wilbur Curtis in the United States and the resumption of the rollout of the Luckin Coffee contract in China.