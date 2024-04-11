April 11, 2024 - 5:45 p.m.

FINALIZATION OF THE ACQUISITION OF SOFILAC

Further to the announcement made on February 21, Groupe SEB is pleased to announce the finalization of its acquisition of Sofilac, a French group specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-endsemi-professional and professional cooking equipment (in particular, with the Lacanche and Charvet brands).

The acquisition of Sofilac supports Groupe SEB's ambition to become a benchmark player in the professional equipment markets and strengthens its presence in the premium cooking segment.

Sofilac now benefits from the strength of the Group, both in France and abroad, to step up its development.

Piano Lacanche Charvet professional kitchen equipment

About Groupe Sofilac:

Created at the end of the XVIIIth century in Lacanche (France)

€62m sales in 2023

Present in more than 45 countries worldwide, 1/3 of sales generated from export markets

360 employees

Brands: Lacanche, Charvet, Ambassade de Bourgogne, Air'T, Open'Cook

