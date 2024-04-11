Press release

April 11, 2024 - 5:45 p.m.

1

FINALIZATION OF THE ACQUISITION OF SOFILAC

Further to the announcement made on February 21, Groupe SEB is pleased to announce the finalization of its acquisition of Sofilac, a French group specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of high-endsemi-professional and professional cooking equipment (in particular, with the Lacanche and Charvet brands).

The acquisition of Sofilac supports Groupe SEB's ambition to become a benchmark player in the professional equipment markets and strengthens its presence in the premium cooking segment.

Sofilac now benefits from the strength of the Group, both in France and abroad, to step up its development.

Piano Lacanche

Charvet professional kitchen equipment

About Groupe Sofilac:

  • Created at the end of the XVIIIth century in Lacanche (France)
  • €62m sales in 2023
  • Present in more than 45 countries worldwide, 1/3 of sales generated from export markets
  • 360 employees
  • Brands: Lacanche, Charvet, Ambassade de Bourgogne, Air'T, Open'Cook

ALL-CLAD I ARNO I ASIAVINA I CALOR I CLOCK I CURTIS | DASH | EMSA I FORGE ADOUR | HEPP I IMUSA I KAISER I KRAMPOUZ | KRUPS I LAGOSTINA I LA SAN MARCO | MAHARAJA WHITELINE I

MIRRO | MOULINEX I OBH NORDICA I PACOJET | PANEX I ROCHEDO I ROWENTA I SAMURAI I SCHAERER I SEB I SILIT I SUPOR I T-FAL I TEFAL I UMCO I WEAREVER | WMF | ZUMMO

Next key dates - 2024

April 25 | after market closes

Q1 2024 sales and financial data

May 23 | 2:30 pm (Paris time)

Annual General Meeting

July 25 | before market opens

H1 2024 sales and results

October 24 | after market closes

9-month 2024 sales and financial data

2

Investor/Analyst Relations

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Corporate Communication Dept

Raphaël Hoffstetter

Cathy Pianon

Guillaume Baron

Anissa Djaadi

Marie Leroy

comfin@groupeseb.com

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Tel. + 33

(0) 6 33 13 02 00

Tel. + 33

(0) 6 88 20 90 88

Tel. + 33

(0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

seb@image7.fr

Phone +33

(0) 1 53 70 74 70

Find us onwww.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 35 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON - with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

ALL-CLAD I ARNO I ASIAVINA I CALOR I CLOCK I CURTIS | DASH | EMSA I FORGE ADOUR | HEPP I IMUSA I KAISER I KRAMPOUZ | KRUPS I LAGOSTINA I LA SAN MARCO | MAHARAJA WHITELINE I

MIRRO | MOULINEX I OBH NORDICA I PACOJET | PANEX I ROCHEDO I ROWENTA I SAMURAI I SCHAERER I SEB I SILIT I SUPOR I T-FAL I TEFAL I UMCO I WEAREVER | WMF | ZUMMO

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SEB SA published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2024 17:12:08 UTC.