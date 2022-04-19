Log in
SEB S A : Juliette Sicot-Crevet is appointed Vice-President, Sustainable Development of Groupe SEB
PU
04/11SEB S A : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Transaction in own shares (aggregate version)
PU
04/07SEB S A : UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 AVAILABLE | Press release
PU
SEB S A : Juliette Sicot-Crevet is appointed Vice-President, Sustainable Development of Groupe SEB

04/19/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Groupe SEB announce the appointment of Juliette Sicot-Crevet as Vice-President, Sustainable Development Group, effective April 4, 2022. She reports to Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise, Chairman & CEO Groupe SEB.

Juliette Sicot-Crevet begun her professional career holding several positions in Marketing, at Procter & Gamble, in France, UK and Mexico and then at Cadbury-Schweppes, as Marketing Director Orangina-Schweppes France.

She joined Ipsos where she was CEO & Managing Director of Ipsos Switzerland, before joining Firmenich in the Fragrance & Flavor Industry.

At Firmenich, Juliette held the position of Vice-President Global Marketing, Consumer Intelligence & Prospective, before being appointed to the newly created role of Vice-President Sustainability Development of the Perfumery Division to lead the definition and implementation of its responsible and sustainable strategy.

Press release

Disclaimer

SEB SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 13:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
