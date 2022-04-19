SEB S A : Juliette Sicot-Crevet is appointed Vice-President, Sustainable Development of Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB announce the appointment of Juliette Sicot-Crevet as Vice-President, Sustainable Development Group, effective April 4, 2022. She reports to Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise, Chairman & CEO Groupe SEB.

Juliette Sicot-Crevet begun her professional career holding several positions in Marketing, at Procter & Gamble, in France, UK and Mexico and then at Cadbury-Schweppes, as Marketing Director Orangina-Schweppes France.

She joined Ipsos where she was CEO & Managing Director of Ipsos Switzerland, before joining Firmenich in the Fragrance & Flavor Industry.

At Firmenich, Juliette held the position of Vice-President Global Marketing, Consumer Intelligence & Prospective, before being appointed to the newly created role of Vice-President Sustainability Development of the Perfumery Division to lead the definition and implementation of its responsible and sustainable strategy.

Press release