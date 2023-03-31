SEB S A : TEFAL STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE POTS AND PANS MANAGEMENT

A pioneer in in-store recycling operations for the past 10 years, Tefal has joined a multi-brand partnership to set up a recycling kiosk in the parking lots of several Carrefour stores in France. The first of its kind in Europe, this kiosk meets the dual challenge of the environment and purchasing power. Noting that 60% of used pans are thrown away in the household waste, Tefal has been a pioneer in recycling operations in stores. Indeed, pans and saucepans as well as pantyhose, toothbrushes and razors are unfortunately not eligible for the sorting garbage can and are therefore not recycled enough.

Installed in the parking lots of 6 Carrefour stores* throughout France, these kiosks will allow consumers to drop off their used products, regardless of their condition or brand, in exchange for vouchers for partner brands. The pots and pans will be collected by TerraCycle and their recycling will be managed in partnership with Excoffier, which will sort them, crush them and separate the main materials (aluminum, stainless steel, plastic...) so they can be recycled. Carrefour, TerraCycle, BIC, DIM, Hasbro, Philips and Tefal are thus providing an innovative and unprecedented response to products that many believe are impossible to recycle. * Athis-Mons, Angoulins, Evreux, Laval, Nice-Lingostière, and Vaulx-en-Velin