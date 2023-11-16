The Institut Télémaque's annual evening was held at Matmut Stadium in Lyon on 15 December, in the presence of Salwa Philibert, Sub-Prefect in charge of urban policy, and Ericka Cogne, Managing Director of the Institut Télémaque. Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, President of the Lyon branch, gave a positive assessment of the work carried out over the last 10 years, before some of the association's staff and young people came along to share their experiences.

In 2013, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise was appointed President of the Lyon branch of Institut Télémaque to develop and grow the association in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Today, the community is composed of :

4 offices in Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Étienne and Clermont-Ferrand

400 young people supported since the network was launched (40 in 2013)

supported since the network was launched (40 in 2013) More than 130 alumni

More than 60 companies and public partners (8 in 2013)

(8 in 2013) More than 60 partner schools (10 in 2013)

"The Télémaque adventure is also a unique and successful project, which places the young mentoree at the centre of a trio that becomes a pillar: the school referee, the company sponsor and the family. This is what makes it possible to provide support at all times, enabling the young person being supported to take off in the best possible conditions.

But it's also a fantastic opportunity for the people involved to find meaning, and to help pass on and build a world where everyone has the chance to make their dreams come true! Dreams are precious and fragile, and they deserve to be fulfilled...".





Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of Groupe SEB and Chairman of Télémaque AURA

The Télémaque Institute was set up in 2005 to support motivated and deserving young people from modest backgrounds, from 5th grade to BTS. In particular, they benefit from double tutoring by an educational adviser and an employee from a partner company. Together, they work on socio-cultural awareness, discovering the world of work, self-confidence and academic performance.

The result? 97% success rate in the baccalaureate (compared with 91% for the national average) and 64% with honours. What's more, 100% of Télémaque's godchildren go on to higher education after their baccalauréat.