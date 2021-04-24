Log in
    SK   FR0000121709

SEB S.A.

(SK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/23 11:35:16 am
151.1 EUR   +4.64%
SEB S A  : World Intellectual Property Day
PU
SEB S A  : Q1 2021 Sales and Financial Data
PU
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honeywell, American Express, Intel...
SEB S A : Q1 2021 Sales and Financial Data

04/24/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
AN EXTREMELY DYNAMIC START TO THE YEAR
  • Sales: €1,852m, +27.4% as reported and +30.9% LFL*
  • Operating Result from Activity: €198m, vs. €18m in Q1 2020
  • Net debt: €1,465m vs. €1,518m at 12/31/2020

GENERAL COMMENTS ON GROUP SALES

Groupe SEB sales in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to €1,852m, up 27.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2020. This improvement includes like-for-like growth of 30.9% (+€449m), a currency effect of -5.6% (-€81m) and a scope effect of +2.1% (+€30m; related to StoreBound).

This excellent performance was driven by the Consumer business, up 39.1% LFL, resulting from a combination of several positive factors:

  • in line with second semester of 2020, a very firm demand for small domestic appliances and cookware;
  • continued solid momentum in online sales, which is sustained;
  • an overall less promotional environment, reflected in quality sales;
  • low comparative basis resulting from the very penalizing effect on the activity from lockdown measures implemented at the onset of Covid-19 epidemic in the first quarter 2020.

Conversely, the Professional business recorded a decline in turnover of 26.2% LFL versus a first-quarter 2020 that was less impacted by the COVID-19 crisis than the Consumer business. This marked decrease in sales is directly linked to the persistent difficulties in the hospitality and catering sector, which is still largely under lockdown at this stage.

* Like-for-like: at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation

Statement by T. de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman and CEO of Groupe SEB

Groupe SEB achieved an excellent performance in the first quarter, with sales and operating result exceeding pre-pandemic levels. All our products and regions contributed to this upswing and we are particularly pleased with this momentum, which was driven by the efforts of all our teams that I want to thank today. In this still strong environment, we remain focus on our fundamentals: the health of our employees, the service to our customers and products innovation.

Disclaimer

SEB SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 21:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 516 M 9 091 M 9 091 M
Net income 2021 427 M 517 M 517 M
Net Debt 2021 1 407 M 1 702 M 1 702 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 8 339 M 10 058 M 10 087 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 32 847
Free-Float 45,1%
Technical analysis trends SEB S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 165,03 €
Last Close Price 151,10 €
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Arnaud de La Tour d'Artaise Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Lomon Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Vincent Rouiller Executive Vice President-Research
Stanislas de Gramont Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Noël Labroue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEB S.A.11.55%10 058
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-14.81%90 351
NEWELL BRANDS INC.25.65%11 288
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION41.22%10 128
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-7.37%9 044
ELECTROLUX AB27.31%8 339
