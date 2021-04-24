SEB S A : World Intellectual Property Day

For this year's World Intellectual Property Day, Groupe SEB recalls the essential role that industrial patent registration plays to foster and enrich innovation and creativity to enable innovative players to become stronger and more competitive. With some 250 million products manufactured each year, protecting innovation is a priority for the Group.

The mission of the Industrial Property Patent Department and the Legal Department - Intellectual Property at Groupe SEB is to support R&D, design and marketing teams throughout the process of product creation by detecting the innovations to be protected. Products are covered by patents for technical inventions; and by designs and models to protect the products' aesthetic form. In 2020, Groupe SEB filed 443 patents, 312 models and 166 trademarks worldwide.

Industrial Property Patent also plays a crucial role in defending the group's interests by combatting brand, patent and model counterfeiting and copies. This approach consists of an active watch, notably in regions reputed to be at risk and on online channels (brand protection), as well as the technical and legal analysis of competing appliances relative to our patents. In the event of proven breaches or violations, the IP department asserts the Group's rights and implements anti-patent infringement actions in our key markets in the form of transactions, seizures, production stoppages or even destruction of molds and products.

Groupe SEB and its Chinese law firm WanHuida received the 2021 UNIFAB Award in the 'Best court decision' category at the 25th European Intellectual Property Forum. This award is the culmination of several years of legal proceedings in China to protect one of

Groupe SEB's most disruptive innovations, the Actifry fryer, which cooks fresh fries with just one spoonful of oil.

