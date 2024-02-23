The world leader in Small Household Equipment, SEB S.A. relies on 33 flagship brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.) and a broad product portfolio: - cookware: frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.; - small culinary appliances: items for electric cooking (deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation (coffee makers, kettles, etc.) or food preparation (blenders, food processors, etc.); - small non-culinary household appliances: linen care equipment (irons, steam generators, steamers, steamers, etc.), vacuum cleaners, fans, and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilation appliances, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group operated 39 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (47.7%), China (29%), Asia (7.7%), North America (11%) and South America (4.6%).