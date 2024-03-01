Stock SK SEB S.A.
SEB S.A.

Equities

SK

FR0000121709

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:21 2024-03-01 am EST 		After market 02:26:01 pm
111.6 EUR +2.01% Intraday chart for SEB S.A. 111.8 +0.18%
07:48pm SEB : Diversified activities and positive development in Professional Alphavalue
Feb. 27 Seb: falls after sale of Peugeot Invest shares CF
Latest news about SEB S.A.

SEB : Diversified activities and positive development in Professional Alphavalue
Seb: falls after sale of Peugeot Invest shares CF
European shares tick up on miners, earnings support RE
Peugeot Invest to Sell Groupe SEB Stake MT
SEB : A good 2023 in the end Alphavalue
Transcript : SEB SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
Oddo BHF Lifts Groupe SEB PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
SEB : price target raised by Oddo BHF CF
Seb: planned acquisition of Sofilac CF
Seb: net income up 22% for the year CF
Groupe SEB Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year 2023, Payable on June 5, 2024 CI
SEB SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
SEB SA (ENXTPA:SK) agreed to acquire Groupe Sofilec from Augagneur family. CI
SEB : Berenberg raises its price target CF
SEB : Strong end of the year 2023 Alphavalue
Seb: share price rises following sales figures and forecasts CF
CAC40: beginning to plateau, rotation towards rates before FED CF
SEB : Oddo BHF remains Buy after annual sales figures CF
CAC40: another shower of records as US interest rates ease significantly CF
CAC40: little movement, all eyes on the Fed CF
Groupe SEB Lifts FY23 Operating Result Growth Forecast MT
Seb: organic growth of 5.3% in 2023 CF
Transcript : SEB SA, 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 30, 2024
Groupe Seb Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 CI
Seb: first professional equipment hub in China CF

Company Profile

The world leader in Small Household Equipment, SEB S.A. relies on 33 flagship brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.) and a broad product portfolio: - cookware: frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.; - small culinary appliances: items for electric cooking (deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation (coffee makers, kettles, etc.) or food preparation (blenders, food processors, etc.); - small non-culinary household appliances: linen care equipment (irons, steam generators, steamers, steamers, etc.), vacuum cleaners, fans, and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilation appliances, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group operated 39 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (47.7%), China (29%), Asia (7.7%), North America (11%) and South America (4.6%).
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for SEB S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
109.4 EUR
Average target price
132.9 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.48%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares

1st Jan change Capi.
SEB S.A. Stock SEB S.A.
-1.24% 6.51B
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Midea Group Co., Ltd.
+18.01% 59.37B
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. Stock Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
+16.19% 29.5B
SHARKNINJA, INC. Stock SharkNinja, Inc.
+9.65% 7.51B
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
+2.60% 6.13B
DE'LONGHI S.P.A. Stock De'Longhi S.p.A.
-5.37% 4.62B
HUSQVARNA AB Stock Husqvarna AB
-2.15% 4.4B
NEWELL BRANDS INC. Stock Newell Brands Inc.
-13.19% 3.11B
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED Stock Helen of Troy Limited
+3.60% 2.97B
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
-0.03% 2.84B
Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares
