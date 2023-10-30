Stock SK SEB S.A.
Equities

SK

FR0000121709

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 07:54:21 2023-10-30 am EDT 		Intraday chart for SEB S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
92.80 EUR -0.16% +5.74% +18.85%
12:26pm SEB : Exceptional activity in Professional, positive trend in Consumer Alphavalue
Oct. 26 Groupe SEB Foresees Negative Hit From Euro Appreciation -- Currency Comment DJ
SEB : Exceptional activity in Professional, positive trend in Consumer Alphavalue
Groupe SEB Foresees Negative Hit From Euro Appreciation -- Currency Comment DJ
Transcript : SEB SA, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Groupe SEB Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
SEB Appoints Successor to Outgoing CFO MT
SEB : Positive reversal of sales and operating margin in Q2 23 Alphavalue
Groupe SEB Appoints Cyril Buxtorf as Senior Executive Vice-President, Products & Innovation, Member of the General Management Committee CI
Transcript : SEB SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
SEB SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
French Appliance Group SEB Buys Planchas, Outdoor Kitchens Maker Forge Adour MT
SEB SA (ENXTPA:SK) acquired FORGE ADOUR from a French family. CI
Transcript : SEB SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
SEB SA (ENXTPA:SK) announces an Equity Buyback for 10% of its issued share capital, for €1,328.11 million. CI
SEB SA's Equity Buyback announced on June 8, 2022, has expired. CI
French Appliance Maker SEB Strikes Deal to Buy Swiss Peer Pacojet MT
SEB SA (ENXTPA:SK) acquired Pacojet International AG. CI
Household Appliance Maker SEB Affirms FY23 Outlook MT
SEB : Tough times in Consumer Alphavalue
Transcript : SEB SA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023 CI
In Beijing, French business community welcomes Macron's overtures RE
Groupe SEB Announces Saint-L Plant Adds New Production Line CI
SEB : Inflation and consumer uncertainty Alphavalue
SEB : Contrasting half-year performances in 2022 Alphavalue
Transcript : SEB SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023 CI

Company Profile

The world leader in Small Household Equipment, SEB S.A. relies on 33 flagship brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.) and a broad product portfolio: - cookware: frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.; - small culinary appliances: items for electric cooking (deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation (coffee makers, kettles, etc.) or food preparation (blenders, food processors, etc.); - small non-culinary household appliances: linen care equipment (irons, steam generators, steamers, steamers, etc.), vacuum cleaners, fans, and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilation appliances, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group operated 39 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (47.7%), China (29%), Asia (7.7%), North America (11%) and South America (4.6%).
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for SEB S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
92.95EUR
Average target price
115.64EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.41%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
+19.23% 5 421 M $
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Midea Group Co., Ltd.
+3.75% 50 502 M $
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. Stock Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
-7.44% 27 606 M $
SHARKNINJA, INC. Stock SharkNinja, Inc.
0.00% 5 594 M $
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
+3.11% 5 555 M $
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL) Stock Husqvarna AB (publ)
-1.67% 3 632 M $
DE'LONGHI S.P.A. Stock De'Longhi S.p.A.
-1.43% 3 375 M $
NEWELL BRANDS INC. Stock Newell Brands Inc.
-49.08% 2 759 M $
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
+23.52% 2 684 M $
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED Stock Helen of Troy Limited
-12.92% 2 293 M $
