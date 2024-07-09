SAS HRC has declared to the AMF that on June 17, as a result of an acquisition of shares on the market, it had individually exceeded the threshold of 5% of Seb's voting rights, and at that date held 7.36% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights.
The family group, which has not crossed any thresholds, said it held 18,940,519 Seb shares on July 8, representing 34.23% of the capital of the small electrical appliance manufacturer, as well as 40.46% of voting rights at the AGM and 41.11% at the EGM.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The world leader in Small Household Equipment, SEB S.A. relies on 35 flagship brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.) and a broad product portfolio:
- cookware: frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.;
- small culinary appliances: items for electric cooking (deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation (coffee makers, kettles, etc.) or food preparation (blenders, food processors, etc.);
- small non-culinary household appliances: linen care equipment (irons, steam generators, steamers, steamers, etc.), vacuum cleaners, fans, and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilation appliances, etc.).
At the end of 2023, the group operated 41 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Western Europe (34.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (15.2%), China (27.9%), Asia (7%), North America (10.9%) and South America (4.9%).