Seb: HRC exceeds 5% of voting rights

SAS HRC has declared to the AMF that on June 17, as a result of an acquisition of shares on the market, it had individually exceeded the threshold of 5% of Seb's voting rights, and at that date held 7.36% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights.



The family group, which has not crossed any thresholds, said it held 18,940,519 Seb shares on July 8, representing 34.23% of the capital of the small electrical appliance manufacturer, as well as 40.46% of voting rights at the AGM and 41.11% at the EGM.



