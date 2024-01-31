Stock SK SEB S.A.
SEB S.A.

Equities

SK

FR0000121709

Appliances, Tools & Housewares

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:07 2024-01-31 am EST 		After market 12:57:36 pm
113.5 EUR +6.17% Intraday chart for SEB S.A. 113.2 -0.26%
Latest news about SEB S.A.

SEB : Strong end of the year 2023 Alphavalue
Seb: share price rises following sales figures and forecasts CF
CAC40: beginning to plateau, rotation towards rates before FED CF
SEB : Oddo BHF remains Buy after annual sales figures CF
CAC40: another shower of records as US interest rates ease significantly CF
CAC40: little movement, all eyes on the Fed CF
Groupe SEB Lifts FY23 Operating Result Growth Forecast MT
Seb: organic growth of 5.3% in 2023 CF
Transcript : SEB SA, 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 30, 2024
Groupe Seb Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 CI
Seb: first professional equipment hub in China CF
Groupe SEB Invests EUR60 Million to Launch New Professional Equipment Hub in China MT
SEB Plans SEK1.8 Billion Share Buyback on Nasdaq Stockholm MT
Seb: investment in Isère-based start-up Vulkam CF
Vulkam SAS announced that it has received ?34 million in funding from a group of investors CI
SEB Buys Back SEK1.3 Billion of Shares MT
SEB : Positive mid-term financial goals Alphavalue
Seb: share price rises, medium-term objectives welcomed CF
Transcript : SEB SA - Analyst/Investor Day
Groupe SEB Issues EUR650 Million Schuldschein MT
Seb: new private placement of 650 ME CF
Groupe SEB Unit Takes Minority Stake in French Startup auum MT
Investment in start-up AUUM CF
SEB SA (ENXTPA:SK) acquired unknown minority stake in Auum. CI
SEB : Exceptional activity in Professional, positive trend in Consumer Alphavalue

Company Profile

The world leader in Small Household Equipment, SEB S.A. relies on 33 flagship brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.) and a broad product portfolio: - cookware: frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.; - small culinary appliances: items for electric cooking (deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation (coffee makers, kettles, etc.) or food preparation (blenders, food processors, etc.); - small non-culinary household appliances: linen care equipment (irons, steam generators, steamers, steamers, etc.), vacuum cleaners, fans, and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilation appliances, etc.). At the end of 2022, the group operated 39 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (47.7%), China (29%), Asia (7.7%), North America (11%) and South America (4.6%).
Sector
Appliances, Tools & Housewares
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for SEB S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
106.9 EUR
Average target price
124 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.00%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares

1st Jan change Capi.
SEB S.A. Stock SEB S.A.
+0.44% 6 379 M $
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Midea Group Co., Ltd.
+6.57% 55 806 M $
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. Stock Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
+6.24% 27 535 M $
SHARKNINJA, INC. Stock SharkNinja, Inc.
-8.54% 6 827 M $
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Supor Co., Ltd.
-4.92% 5 598 M $
DE'LONGHI S.P.A. Stock De'Longhi S.p.A.
-1.38% 4 847 M $
HUSQVARNA AB Stock Husqvarna AB
-1.90% 4 513 M $
NEWELL BRANDS INC. Stock Newell Brands Inc.
-1.09% 3 558 M $
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
+0.56% 2 834 M $
HELEN OF TROY LIMITED Stock Helen of Troy Limited
-3.62% 2 790 M $
Other Appliances, Tools & Housewares
