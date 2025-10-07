UBS maintains its "buy" recommendation on Groupe Seb shares, but has lowered its target price from €105 to €75, which still leaves 45% upside potential for the small appliance manufacturer's stock.



The midpoint of the new ROPA range is around 20% lower than the previous targets, the broker noted the day after the profit warning for 2025, pointing to weaker activity in Europe and continuing difficulties in the US.



It has therefore significantly reduced its target price "due to short-term challenges," but believes that the risk/return ratio is on an upward trend for the next 12 months and therefore remains bullish on the stock.