UBS maintains its "buy" recommendation on Groupe Seb shares, but has lowered its target price from €105 to €75, which still leaves 45% upside potential for the small appliance manufacturer's stock.
The midpoint of the new ROPA range is around 20% lower than the previous targets, the broker noted the day after the profit warning for 2025, pointing to weaker activity in Europe and continuing difficulties in the US.
It has therefore significantly reduced its target price "due to short-term challenges," but believes that the risk/return ratio is on an upward trend for the next 12 months and therefore remains bullish on the stock.
The world leader in Small Domestic Equipment, SEB S.A. is backed by 40 emblematic brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer products and equipment (88.2%): cookware (frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.), small electrical appliances (electric cookware; deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation equipment (refrigerators, freezers, etc.), beverage preparation equipment (coffee makers, kettles, etc.), food preparation equipment (blenders, food processors, etc.), small non-cooking appliances (linen care equipment, hoovers, fans, etc.) and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilatory appliances, etc.). Net sales by geographical region are split between Western Europe (34.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.5%), China (26.1%), Asia (6.6%), North America (11.2%) and South America (4.9%);
- professional cookware and equipment (11.8%): hot and cold drinks preparation equipment, professional cooking equipment, cookware and kitchen utensils, hotel equipment.
At the end of 2024, the group had 44 production sites worldwide.
