Seb's share price fell by nearly 7% following the sale of Peugeot Invest's 2,223,674 shares, representing around 4.02% of the small electrical appliance group's share capital, to institutional investors.
This placement, which is part of Peugeot Invest's portfolio asset rotation strategy, was carried out at a price of 106 euros per share, representing sale proceeds equivalent to around 236 million euros. Settlement and delivery will take place on February 29.
Following the transaction, Peugeot Invest no longer holds any shares in Seb and will no longer be represented on its board of directors. Since 2004, the value of Peugeot Invest's investment has been multiplied by 4.3, representing a 10% IRR over twenty years.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The world leader in Small Household Equipment, SEB S.A. relies on 33 flagship brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.) and a broad product portfolio:
- cookware: frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.;
- small culinary appliances: items for electric cooking (deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation (coffee makers, kettles, etc.) or food preparation (blenders, food processors, etc.);
- small non-culinary household appliances: linen care equipment (irons, steam generators, steamers, steamers, etc.), vacuum cleaners, fans, and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilation appliances, etc.).
At the end of 2022, the group operated 39 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (47.7%), China (29%), Asia (7.7%), North America (11%) and South America (4.6%).