Seb: falls after sale of Peugeot Invest shares

Seb's share price fell by nearly 7% following the sale of Peugeot Invest's 2,223,674 shares, representing around 4.02% of the small electrical appliance group's share capital, to institutional investors.



This placement, which is part of Peugeot Invest's portfolio asset rotation strategy, was carried out at a price of 106 euros per share, representing sale proceeds equivalent to around 236 million euros. Settlement and delivery will take place on February 29.



Following the transaction, Peugeot Invest no longer holds any shares in Seb and will no longer be represented on its board of directors. Since 2004, the value of Peugeot Invest's investment has been multiplied by 4.3, representing a 10% IRR over twenty years.



