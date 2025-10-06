Seb says it has reduced its outlook for FY 2025, adopting a more cautious approach for the end of the year, in a context of continuing competitive markets and an uncertain and volatile environment.
It now anticipates stable to "slightly positive" organic sales growth for the year (compared with 2%-4% growth announced in July), with operating income of €550m-€600m (down from €700m-€750m).
The scenario anticipated at the end of July has not materialized at this stage with the expected intensity, particularly in September, a key month in Q3 and the start of the high season, the household appliance manufacturer explains.
As a result, it expects Q3 sales to decline slightly in organic terms, resulting in lower-than-expected results, but says it is fully committed to quickly returning to its profitable growth trajectory.
The world leader in Small Domestic Equipment, SEB S.A. is backed by 40 emblematic brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer products and equipment (88.2%): cookware (frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.), small electrical appliances (electric cookware; deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation equipment (refrigerators, freezers, etc.), beverage preparation equipment (coffee makers, kettles, etc.), food preparation equipment (blenders, food processors, etc.), small non-cooking appliances (linen care equipment, hoovers, fans, etc.) and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilatory appliances, etc.). Net sales by geographical region are split between Western Europe (34.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.5%), China (26.1%), Asia (6.6%), North America (11.2%) and South America (4.9%);
- professional cookware and equipment (11.8%): hot and cold drinks preparation equipment, professional cooking equipment, cookware and kitchen utensils, hotel equipment.
At the end of 2024, the group had 44 production sites worldwide.
