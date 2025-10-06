Seb says it has reduced its outlook for FY 2025, adopting a more cautious approach for the end of the year, in a context of continuing competitive markets and an uncertain and volatile environment.



It now anticipates stable to "slightly positive" organic sales growth for the year (compared with 2%-4% growth announced in July), with operating income of €550m-€600m (down from €700m-€750m).



The scenario anticipated at the end of July has not materialized at this stage with the expected intensity, particularly in September, a key month in Q3 and the start of the high season, the household appliance manufacturer explains.



As a result, it expects Q3 sales to decline slightly in organic terms, resulting in lower-than-expected results, but says it is fully committed to quickly returning to its profitable growth trajectory.