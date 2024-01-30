Seb: organic growth of 5.3% in 2023

The Group reported sales of 8,006 ME in 2023, up 0.6% (or +46 ME) on a reported basis. Organic growth was 5.3%, or +420 ME. This performance is in line with the Group's target of organic sales growth of around 5% in 2023.



Over the full year 2023, Consumer sales totaled ME 7,045, up 3.2% at cpw compared with 2022. Professional sales came to ME 962 in 2023, up 26.5% at cgt compared with 2022.



' On the strength of the solid growth in its 2023 sales, the continued recovery in its gross margin and the disciplined management of its operating costs, the Group now expects to achieve growth of at least 15% in its Operating Income from Activity over the full year (compared with at least 10% previously) ' says the group.



