SEB : price target raised by Oddo BHF

February 22, 2024 at 04:36 am EST Share

Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' rating on Groupe Seb, with an adjusted price target of €127 to €140, following the publication of results marked by strong FCF generation in 2023 and an operating margin for 2024 expected to be close to 10%.



2023 will be a first step in rebuilding margins", says the analyst, who is adjusting his estimates only marginally (-1.8% in 2024) following this publication, which was generally better than expected.



"Seb reaffirms the strength and resilience of its business model. Alongside strong FCF generation, debt is under control', continues Oddo BHF, which also mentions the small electrical appliance group's ability to make acquisitions.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.