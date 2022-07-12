Log in
    SEB   ZAE000260493

SEBATA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
2.100 ZAR    0.00%
2.100 ZAR    0.00%
Sebata : Trading Statement

07/12/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Sebata Holdings Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1998/003821/06) Share code: SEB ISIN: ZAE000260493 ("Sebata" or "the Company")

TRADING STATEMENT

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they become reasonably certain that the financial results for the period to be reported on will differ by more than 20% from that of the previous corresponding period.

Accordingly, a review by management of the financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022 ("Results") has indicated that:

  • the basic loss per share ("LPS") is expected to be between 642.25 cents and 651.73 cents, compared to the basic LPS of 47.36 cents for the year ended 31 March 2021;
  • the headline loss per share ("HLPS") is expected to be between 440.83 cents and 446.53 cents, compared to the HLPS of 28.46 cents for the year ended 31 March 2021;

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's auditors.

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on Thursday, 28 June 2022, advising of the delay in the finalisation of the Company's Results. The delay has been caused as a result of valuations that need to be finalised for the current Water and Software B-BBEE deals, which have had a significant impact on the Results.

Accordingly, Sebata's Results are expected to be released on SENS on or about 14 July 2022.

Johannesburg

12 July 2022

Sponsor

Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

Sebata Holdings Limited published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 91,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 230 M 13,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Gregory Morris Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pierre van Eeden Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Deborah Alicia di Siena Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Pierre H. Duvenhage Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Passmore Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEBATA HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.89%13
ACCENTURE PLC-33.69%173 868
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.71%143 323
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.89%89 770
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.96%77 718
FORTINET, INC.-13.36%49 988