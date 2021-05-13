Log in
Sebino S p A : AIM Conference Company presentation – May 2021

05/13/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Sebino

AIM Conference - Borsa Italiana

May 2021

Riservato e

Confidenziale

Strictly Private

and Confidential

Section 1

Introduction

Riservato e

Confidenziale

Strictly Private

and Confidential

Sebino Group At a Glance

Sebino, present for 40 years on the market, is one of the main Italian System Integrators, active in the design, development and installation of fire protection and security systems, mainly for Multinationals and Main Contractors. Sebino also offers an innovative maintenance service through the remote control 24h/7days.

Gruppo Sebino

3

Sebino Group History

Marco Cadei constitutes Sebino S.r.l., a company

specialized in the development, design and installation of fire protection systems for industrial and civil buildings

Acquisition of Protector

Impianti Antincendio

S.a.S., aiming at

strengthening the Company's know-how in the fire protection sector and, in particular, maintenance activities

Sebino acquires the shares that Landi S.p.A. held in Sebino Landi Technological Systems, becoming Sebino Fire Protection and Detection S.r.l.

Acquisition of SBS Security System S.r.l., in order to expand its presence on the Security market.

In 2017 SBS is merged in Sebino

Sebino successfully completed the listing process on the Stock Exchange to obtain financial resources aimed at accelerating its growth and development path

1982

2009

2014

2015

2016

2018

2020

Development of the activity through the establishment of a subsidiary in Romania (Sebino Fire Protection S.r.l.), focused on developing the business in Eastern Europe

Joint Venture with Landi

Group, a company specialized in electrical and

hydraulic installations, becoming Sebino Landi

Technological Systems S.r.l., controlled by Leo Holding and Landi S.p.A.

Acquisition of the new Headquarter, based in Madone (BG) in order to group the activities of Security and Fire

In 2018 the Company also acquired 50% of the shares that Leo Holding owned in

Sebino Romania, becoming its sole shareholder

After the listing on AIM Italy, Sebino successfully completed the acquisition of the Riccardi business, in order to strength its presence in the fire services activities within the new established subsidiary Sebino Service S.r.l.

Gruppo Sebino

4

Current Group Structure and Governance

Shareholders*

Group Structure

Shareholders Agreement

Market

Nexus I. S.r.l.

Cadei Family

Giovanni Romagnoni

13.4%

45.9%

36.4%

4.3%

Sebino S.p.A.

~ 70 employees

100%100%

Sebino Fire Protection and

~ 15 employees

Sebino Service S.r.l.

~ 90 employees

Detection

* Based on current structure without considering warrants convertion (max n. 356.400 shares, equal to around 2.6% of the share capital post convertion)

Gruppo Sebino

5

Disclaimer

Sebino S.p.A. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 15:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
