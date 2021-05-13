Sebino S p A : AIM Conference Company presentation – May 2021
05/13/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Sebino
AIM Conference - Borsa Italiana
May 2021
Section 1
Introduction
Sebino Group At a Glance
Sebino, present for 40 years on the market, is one of the main Italian System Integrators, active in the design, development and installation of fire protection and security systems, mainly for Multinationals and Main Contractors. Sebino also offers an innovative maintenance service through the remote control 24h/7days.
Gruppo Sebino
3
Sebino Group History
Marco Cadei constitutes Sebino S.r.l., a company
specialized in the development, design and installation of fire protection systems for industrial and civil buildings
Acquisition of Protector
Impianti Antincendio
S.a.S., aiming at
strengthening the Company's know-how in the fire protection sector and, in particular, maintenance activities
Sebino acquires the shares that Landi S.p.A. held in Sebino Landi Technological Systems, becoming Sebino Fire Protection and Detection S.r.l.
Acquisition of SBS Security System S.r.l., in order to expand its presence on the Security market.
In 2017 SBS is merged in Sebino
Sebino successfully completed the listing process on the Stock Exchange to obtain financial resources aimed at accelerating its growth and development path
1982
2009
2014
2015
2016
2018
2020
Development of the activity through the establishment of a subsidiary in Romania (Sebino Fire Protection S.r.l.), focused on developing the business in Eastern Europe
Joint Venture with Landi
Group, a company specialized in electrical and
hydraulic installations, becoming Sebino Landi
Technological Systems S.r.l., controlled by Leo Holding and Landi S.p.A.
Acquisition of the new Headquarter, based in Madone (BG) in order to group the activities of Security and Fire
In 2018 the Company also acquired 50% of the shares that Leo Holding owned in
Sebino Romania, becoming its sole shareholder
After the listing on AIM Italy, Sebino successfully completed the acquisition of the Riccardi business, in order to strength its presence in the fire services activities within the new established subsidiary Sebino Service S.r.l.
Gruppo Sebino
4
Current Group Structure and Governance
Shareholders*
Group Structure
Shareholders Agreement
Market
Nexus I. S.r.l.
Cadei Family
Giovanni Romagnoni
13.4%
45.9%
36.4%
4.3%
Sebino S.p.A.
~ 70 employees
100%100%
Sebino Fire Protection and
~ 15 employees
Sebino Service S.r.l.
~ 90 employees
Detection
* Based on current structure without considering warrants convertion (max n. 356.400 shares, equal to around 2.6% of the share capital post convertion)