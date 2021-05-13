Sebino S p A : AIM Conference Company presentation – May 2021

specialized in the development, design and installation of fire protection systems for industrial and civil buildings

strengthening the Company's know-how in the fire protection sector and, in particular, maintenance activities

Sebino acquires the shares that Landi S.p.A. held in Sebino Landi Technological Systems, becoming Sebino Fire Protection and Detection S.r.l.

Acquisition of SBS Security System S.r.l., in order to expand its presence on the Security market.

In 2017 SBS is merged in Sebino