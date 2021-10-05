Sebino S.p.A. - Integrae Sim: Research update October 4th, 2021

Valuation Update We have conducted the valuation of Sebino equity value based on the DCF and multiples. The DCF method (which in the calculation of the WACC includes for prudential purposes also a specific risk of 2.5%) provides an equity value of € 104.0 million. The equity value of Sebino using market multiples is equal to € 133.4 million (including a discount of 25%). The result is an average equity value of approx. € 116.7 million. The target price is € 8.94 (from € 8.77) per share. We confirm BUY rating and MEDIUM risk unchanged.

2021-24Eforecast update As mentioned above, our estimates for 2021-24E remain unchanged. Thus according to the management: "..During the coming months the Company will be engaged in the process of acquiring businesses, or companies, ancillary to our industrial growth project also in neighboring and complementary sectors in terms of security.." In light of the above statements (see press release of September 29, 2021) and the cash flow, we believe that in the next 18 months Sebino may acquire other companies/business units. The acquisitions made in recent years have been positive for the Group's income growth. Thus, we are confident about the possibility of continuing to grow through acquisitions safeguarding long-termprofit-making capacity.

1H21 Results The results of the 1H21 are positive and able to support our estimates for the FY21E, which therefore we do not modify. The 2022-24E estimates are also unchanged. Revenues grew by 29% YoY (including consolidation of Sebino Service Srl) € 24.7 million, while EBITDA grew by 11.2% YoY reaching € 3.8 million. The impact of raw material on core revenues, combined with that of semi-finished products, costs for services, and external processing, went down to 67.2% (from 69.6% of 1H20), due to consolidation effect of Sebino Service Srl and limited activities of Romania. The EBITDA margin is reduced by 2.4 percentage points as a result of the higher Employees costs due to the consolidation of Sebino Service Srl and is equal to 15.4% (17.8% in 1H20).

1.1 FY20 Results

The results of the 1H21 are positive and able to support our estimates for the FY21E, which therefore we do not modify. The 2022-24E estimates are also unchanged.

Revenues grew by 29% YoY (also including Sebino Service Srl in the scope of consolidation, which shares were acquired on July 2, 2020) for € 24.7 million, while Ebitda grew by 11.2% YoY, reaching € 3.8 million. The impact of raw material on core revenues, combined with that of semi-finished products, costs for services, and external processing, went down to 67.2% (from 69.6% of 1H20), due to consolidation effect of Sebino Service Srl and limited activities of Romania.

The EBITDA margin is reduced by 2.4 percentage points, as a result of the higher Employees costs due to the consolidation of Sebino Service Srl and is equal to 15.4% (17.8% in 1H20).

The 1H21 was affected by a still conditioned context, especially in Romania, by the health emergency, which caused a slowdown in the supply chain and a sharp increase in the prices of raw materials worldwide. Thanks to its structural flexibility regarding installation costs, largely carried out by external installers, the Group Sebino has maintained good profitability.

Italy recorded an increase of 60.9% (97.5% of total revenues), while Romania recorded a decrease in revenues to € 0.6 million (from € 4.1 million in 1H20). For the latter, 1H21 was anomalous in terms of revenues and EBITDA, as a negative effect of the health emergency that caused the closure of the construction sites and postponed the acquisition of new orders and the installation of the related plants. In fact, the first half of 2021 was closed with revenues of € 0.59 million compared to €

4.4 million in 1H20. The Romanian subsidiary's order backlog as of July 31, 2021, amounted to approximately € 5.8 million, which would make it possible to close the year in line with 2020.

The consolidated NFP of 1H21 is cash positive for € 3.5 million, a further improvement compared to the cash of € 1.6 million in FY20. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, thus amounted to approximately € 14.1 million.

These results are even more positive if read in the light of the pandemic that, as we know, has still characterized most of the semester, especially, as noted above, in Romania.

The total order backlog at the end of July, equal to € 26.8 million, is in further growth compared to that at the end of 2020 and equal to € 20 million. The positive performance is due in particular to the relevance of the initiatives concerning new logistics sites, intended to support the significant increase in e-commerce in our country, also stimulated by post healthcare emergency lockdown effects and the repositioning of the supply chain of large Italian and international groups (in this regard, the Report of the BoD on Operations, contained in the Consolidated Management Report as of 30.6.2021, contains a very detailed analysis).

1.2 New estimates FY21E - FY24E

As mentioned above, our estimates for 2021-24E remain unchanged. Thus according to the management: "..During the coming months the Company will be engaged in the process of acquiring businesses, or companies, ancillary to our industrial growth project also in neighboring and complementary sectors in terms of security.."