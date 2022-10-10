Advanced search
    SEB   IT0005413510

SEBINO S.P.A.

(SEB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:33 2022-10-10 am EDT
5.360 EUR   +2.29%
11:32aSebino S P A : meeting con investitori
PU
09/28Sebino S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/19Certain Ordinary Shares of Sebino S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-JUN-2022.
CI
Sebino S p A : meeting con investitori

10/10/2022 | 11:32am EDT
Sebino

2022 H1 Results

10.10 22 - Sebino meet the investors: ( powered by Integrae SIM )

Riservato e

Confidenziale

Strictly Private

and Confidential

Section 1

Introduction

Riservato e

Confidenziale

Strictly Private

and Confidential

Sebino Group At a Glance

Sebino, present for 40 years on the market, is one of the main Italian System Integrators, active in the design, development and installation of fire protection and security systems, mainly for Multinationals and Main Contractors. Sebino also offers an innovative maintenance service through the remote control 24h/7days - Sebino Connect ®.

Gruppo Sebino

3

Sebino Group History

Marco Cadei constitutes Sebino S.r.l., a company

specialized in the development, design and installation of fire protection systems for industrial and civil buildings

Acquisition of Protector

Impianti Antincendio

S.a.S., aiming at

strengthening the Company's know-how in the fire protection sector and, in particular, maintenance activities

Sebino acquires the shares that Landi S.p.A. held in Sebino Landi Technological Systems, becoming Sebino Fire Protection and Detection S.r.l.

Acquisition of SBS Security System S.r.l., in order to expand its presence on the Security market.

In 2017 SBS is merged in Sebino

Sebino successfully completed the listing process on the Stock Exchange to obtain financial resources aimed at accelerating its growth and development path

1982

2009

2014

2015

2016

2018

2020

Development of the activity through the establishment of a subsidiary in Romania (Sebino Fire Protection S.r.l.), focused on developing the business in Eastern Europe

Joint Venture with Landi Group, a company specialized in electrical and

hydraulic installations, becoming Sebino Landi

Technological Systems S.r.l., controlled by Leo Holding and Landi S.p.A.

Acquisition of the new Headquarter, based in Madone (BG) in order to group the activities of Security and Fire

In 2018 the Company also acquired 50% of the shares that Leo Holding owned in Sebino Romania, becoming its sole shareholder

After the listing on AIM Italy, Sebino successfully completed the acquisition of the Riccardi business, in order to strength its presence in the fire services activities within the new established subsidiary Sebino Service S.r.l.

Gruppo Sebino

4

Current Group Structure and Governance

Shareholders*

Group Structure

Shareholders Agreement

Market

Nexus I. S.r.l.

Cadei Family

Giovanni Romagnoni

14.7%

45.2%

35.8%

4.3%

Sebino S.p.A.

~ 63 employees

100%

100%

100%

Sebino Fire

Sebino Service

Sebino Security

Protection and

S.r.l.

S.r.l.

Detection

~ 15 employees

~ 95 employees

~ 19 employees

* Based on current structure without considering remaining warrants convertion (max n. 160.824 shares, equal to around 1.01% of the share capital post convertion)

Gruppo Sebino

5

Disclaimer

Sebino S.p.A. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68,6 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 11,1 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69,6 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart SEBINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Sebino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEBINO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,24 €
Average target price 9,31 €
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Gianluigi Mussinelli Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Romagnoni CFO, GM-Finance, Administration & Control
Franco Amigoni Chairman
Adriano A. Aquilante Technical Manager
Emiliano Brignoli Technical Manager-Security Business Unit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEBINO S.P.A.-21.32%68
VINCI-12.63%44 812
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.55%32 741
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 354
QUANTA SERVICES12.10%18 383
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 190