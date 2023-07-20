SECHABA BREWERY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration No BW00000952293 BSE Share Code: SECHABA

Central Business District, Plot 54367, 2nd Floor, Mogobe Plaza, P O Box 1956 AAD, Gaborone, Botswana Email: sechabaenquiries@sbhl.co.bw, Contact no: 73923125

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

In terms of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Equity Listing Requirements, Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited (SBHL) is required to announce through the BSE the appointment of new directors of the company.

Notice is hereby given of the appointment of Ms. Gorata Tlhale Dibotelo to Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Independent Director.

Ms. Dibotelo has a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Botswana, a Master's in Commercial Law from the University of Cape Town and has successfully completed the Executive Development Programme at Stellenbosch University Business School. Gorata currently serves as Head of Group Legal, Governance and Group Company Secretary at Letshego Holdings Limited.

Ms. Dibotelo also previously held the position of Head of Legal Services and Board Secretary at the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE). Before joining the BSE, Gorata worked for Armstrongs Attorneys as a Senior Associate. Her familiarity with the Botswana's legal system positions her positively as an experienced expert in legal, compliance, and regulatory environment. Ms. Dibotelo has keen interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance and reporting.

This appointment will be ratified by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Sponsoring Broker

Date: 20 July 2023

Board of Directors:

T. Tau (Chairman), M. Nteta (Managing Director), M Mokone, J. Ramesh, B. Paya, M. Tshekedi