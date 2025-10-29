Séché Environnement announced contributing revenue of €277.3m for Q3 2025, down 3.2% on a reported basis and 2.9% at constant exchange rates compared with the same period in 2024.



According to the company, this quarter confirms the main trends that emerged at the beginning of the financial year, with a solid level of activity maintained in France and internationally in the resilient markets of hazardous waste management and environmental services.



However, activity for the quarter continues to be penalized by the decline in circular economy activities in France and Spain. The period is also comparable to the high base of the third quarter of 2024, the community services group continued.



These factors enable Séché Environnement to confirm its target of around €1.18bn for the current financial year. For the coming months, it anticipates a continuation of the trends seen in the recent period.