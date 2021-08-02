Seche Environnement : Acquisition of the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality

Changé, France, August 2, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Strategic development in the Ile-de-France Region

with the acquisition of the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality,

a sanitation reference operator

Séché Environnement announces that it has entered into an agreement with Veolia Group for the acquisition of eight operational centers specialized in the maintenance of sanitation networks and facilities, owned by Osis-IDF,a subsidiary of Veolia Group.

For Séché, the acquisition of these eight centers grouped under the name "Agency Osis-IDF Municipality" completes its range of environmental services with new promising businesses and extends its geographical network to the Ile-de-France region through a leading company in its markets.

With eight centers anchoring it in the heart of the Ile-de-France region, the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality is specialized in the maintenance of sanitation networks and facilities and benefits from a well-distributed network that allows it to serve a diverse and recurring clientele that brings together mainly communities, public entities, water distribution operators, but also industrials and real estate professionals.Thanks to its 218 highly qualified field staff and its fleet of technical vehicles allowing it to address a wide range of services, this Agency is positioned as a leading operator in the most technical markets.

Driven by growing markets that favor innovative and digitalized operators, the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality has experienced a steady increase in revenue.This growth is also based on a portfolio of secured and highly recurring contracts.

For Maxime Séché, CEO of Séché Environnement: "The acquisition of the Agency Osis-IDF Municipality represents a major opportunity to strengthen our positions in the Ile-de-France region, where we are already present on the soil remediation markets -such as those of "Greater Paris"-, by placing us significantly on the buoyant markets of sanitation and of hazardous and non-hazardous waste collection. Thanks to its new and perfectly complementary activities, this Agency expands our range of environmental services and makes it possible to implement commercial and industrial synergies extended to all of the Group's businesses to new clients within the Capital Region.In addition, the Agency will be able to rely on our industrial tools and client portfolio to accelerate its profitable growth nationally in future years."