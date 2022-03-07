Seche Environnement : Consolidated results at December 31, 2021

EBITDA margin (EBITDA / contributed revenue) confirmed for at least the level reached in 2021

Scope effect stemming from the integration of Séché Assainissement on January 1, 2022 and

Press Release - March 7, 2022

At the Board of Directors meeting held on March 4, 2022 to approve the financial statements drawn up on December 31, 2021, the Chairman, Joël Séché, stated:

"Séché Environnement's excellent commercial, operational, financial and non-financial performances in fiscal 2021 once again demonstrate the quality of its positioning and the relevance of its growth strategy in the circular economy and decarbonized economy sectors.

These performances were generated by its internal and external growth strategy, policy on industrial efficiency and cost reduction, controlled investments and financial agility.

They are also a result of the constant commitment of the women and men that make up this Company. I would like to thank each of them on behalf of our Board.

Séché Environnement moved ahead with its external growth transactions in 2021. It did so internationally, with the acquisition of Spill Tech, a South African environmental emergency specialist, and in France, with the acquisition of Osis-IDF centers, a major player in sanitation, which in early 2022 has enriched the range of our environmental services businesses under the name Séché Assainissement.

Séché Environnement is benefiting from the lasting effects of its profitable growth strategy and in 2021 posted strong increase across all its business activities in its main scopes and an even stronger increase in operational margins.

Net income was twice as high as in 2020.

Our Group continued to improve its cash flow and financial flexibility through sold cash management. It also shored up its balance sheet by substantially lengthening the maturity of its financial debt for an improved cost, thanks to the successful issue of its first environmental impact bond.

A year ahead of schedule, it has met or even exceeded most of the objectives set in 2019 for 2022.

These performances are sustainable.

Working in sustainably buoyant and opportunity-rich markets and harnessing financial flexibility and strong cash flow, our Group is confident about its short- and long-term outlook.

For 2025, it is targeting contributed revenue, at constant scope, of nearly €1bn, while continuing to improve its operational margins and maintaining strict objectives on cash-flow generation and financial flexibility.

Also for 2025, fully in line with the Paris Agreement on the climate and consistent with its ambitious Climate for 2030 strategy, Séché Environnement will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 10% and increased by 40% the avoided greenhouse gas emissions by its clients; illustrating its commitment to the fight against climate change and in favor of a circular and decarbonized economy."

