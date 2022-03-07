Seche Environnement : Consolidated results at December 31, 2021

Changé, France, March 7, 2022
Consolidated results at December 31, 2021
Confirmed strong business in main regions
Significant increase in operating profitability
Doubling in net income
Reinforced financial robustness
Roadmap through to 2025
Organic growth: contributed revenue close to €1,000m
Profitability: EBITDA between 24% and 25% of revenue Flexibility: leverage < 3x EBITDA mid-cycle if acquisitions
Main objectives met or exceeded one year ahead of schedule
Commercial performance: Contributed revenue: €736m
+15%
Operational performance: EBITDA:
€170m or 23.1% of revenue
+24%
COI:
€71m
or 9.7% of revenue
+50%
Profit performance:
Net Income
€28m
or 3.9% of revenue
+106%
Financial performance:
Free operational cash flow:
€77m
+25%
Financial leverage ratio:
2.7x
-0.4x
Dividend proposed: €1.00 per share (vs. €0.95 for the year 2020)
Outlook for 2022
Growth in contributed revenue:
Scope effect stemming from the integration of Séché Assainissement on January 1, 2022 and 12-month contribution from Spill Tech
Organic growth based on H2 2021 trends, with market effects remaining positive in France and a continued improvement internationally
EBITDA margin (EBITDA / contributed revenue) confirmed for at least the level reached in 2021
CAPEX: similar to 2021 given development investments
Financial leverage ratio stable at 2.7x EBITDA ex. acquisitions
At the Board of Directors meeting held on March 4, 2022 to approve the financial statements drawn up on December 31, 2021, the Chairman, Joël Séché, stated:
"Séché Environnement's excellent commercial, operational, financial and non-financial performances in fiscal 2021 once again demonstrate the quality of its positioning and the relevance of its growth strategy in the circular economy and decarbonized economy sectors.
These performances were generated by its internal and external growth strategy, policy on industrial efficiency and cost reduction, controlled investments and financial agility.
They are also a result of the constant commitment of the women and men that make up this Company. I would like to thank each of them on behalf of our Board.
Séché Environnement moved ahead with its external growth transactions in 2021. It did so internationally, with the acquisition of Spill Tech, a South African environmental emergency specialist, and in France, with the acquisition of Osis-IDF centers, a major player in sanitation, which in early 2022 has enriched the range of our environmental services businesses under the name Séché Assainissement.
Séché Environnement is benefiting from the lasting effects of its profitable growth strategy and in 2021 posted strong increase across all its business activities in its main scopes and an even stronger increase in operational margins.
Net income was twice as high as in 2020.
Our Group continued to improve its cash flow and financial flexibility through sold cash management. It also shored up its balance sheet by substantially lengthening the maturity of its financial debt for an improved cost, thanks to the successful issue of its first environmental impact bond.
A year ahead of schedule, it has met or even exceeded most of the objectives set in 2019 for 2022.
These performances are sustainable.
Working in sustainably buoyant and opportunity-rich markets and harnessing financial flexibility and strong cash flow, our Group is confident about its short- and long-term outlook.
For 2025, it is targeting contributed revenue, at constant scope, of nearly €1bn, while continuing to improve its operational margins and maintaining strict objectives on cash-flow generation and financial flexibility.
Also for 2025, fully in line with the Paris Agreement on the climate and consistent with its ambitious Climate for 2030 strategy, Séché Environnement will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 10% and increased by 40% the avoided greenhouse gas emissions by its clients; illustrating its commitment to the fight against climate change and in favor of a circular and decarbonized economy."
Selected financial data
Consolidated data in €m
As of December
|
2019
2020
2021
Gross
restated*
restated*
change
Contributed Revenue
687.8
641.7
735.8
|
+14.7%
EBITDA
135.4
137.0
170.3
|
+24.3%
% of contributed revenue
19.7%
21.3%
23.1%
Current Operating Income
47.8
47.5
71.5
|
+50.5%
% of contributed revenue
6.9%
7.4%
9.7%
|
Net financial Income
(17.5)
(20.4)
(24.1)
|
+18.1%
Income tax
(10.4)
(8.4)
(14.1)
|
+67.9%
Share of Income of Associates
ns
(1.5)
(0.9)
|
Share of non-controlling interests
(1.0)
(0.1)
(1.2)
|
Group net income
17.8
13.8
28.4
|
+105.8%
% du CA
2,6%
2,2%
3,9%
|
Earnings per share
2.27
1.77
3.64
|
+105.7%
Dividend per share (€ per share)
0.95
0.95
1.00
|
+5.3%
Recurrent operating cashflow1
113.2
110.9
139.9
|
+26.1%
Net Capex paid
69.0
64.2
87.4
|
+36.1%
Free operating cashflow2
48.7
61.6
77.4
|
+25.6%
Cash and cash equivalents
92.3
105.3
172.2
|
+63.5%
Net financial debt (IFRS)
456.2
450.3
474.9
|
+5.5%
Financial leverage ratio
3.1x
3.1x
2.7x
-0.4x
-
Contributed revenue has been calculated ex. TGAP since 2021. Contributed revenue in 2019 and 2020 was recalculated to enable the comparison of data.
1 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization plus dividends received from subsidiaries and the balance of other operating income and expenses and cash, less site maintenance and restoration expenses, major maintenance expenses under concession arrangements ("public service delegations") and investments in concessions (IFRIC 12).
2 Free cash before non-recurring industrial investments, financial investments, dividend and debt repayments.
Summary of activity, income, and financial situation at December 31, 2021
In fiscal 2021, Séché Environnement pursued its profitable growth momentum in buoyant markets while maintaining an opportunistic external growth strategy both internationally and in France.
In France, the Group benefited from strong volumes and positive price trends on industrial and local-authority markets, bolstering its business activities relating to the circular economy and hazard management. The Services businesses also returned to strong growth compared with the previous year.
This solid commercial momentum was driven by the implementation of an industrial efficiency policy that promotes the full availability of recovery and treatment tools and, with the effects of the savings plan, improves the organization's performance. Séché acquired Osis-IDF's centers, a sanitation company in Ile-de-France, integrating it in the consolidation scope on January 1, 2022 under the name Séché Assainissement.
The International business confirmed its return to growth in the main regions in which the Group operates, particularly in Europe (Mecomer) and South Africa (Interwaste). In South Africa, Séché Environnement acquired Spill Tech, a leading operator in the environmental emergency sector, thus supplementing its network in this promising region.
The Group posted a significant increase in operating margins, and net income attributable to company shareholders more than doubled in relation to 2020.
Over the period, the Group controlled its net debt while maintaining an active growth investment policy, particularly in international markets.
The Group seized opportunities having emerged at the end of the year on debt markets to refinance its senior banking debt through 2023 as well as a number of bonds with the same maturity through a seven-year bond issue featuring ESG impact criteria and with a substantially reduced rate.
Underpinned by solid cash generation and improved financial flexibility, and with a considerably strengthened liquidity position and extended debt maturity, Séché Environnement is confirming its ability to actively pursue its development strategy in France and internationally.
Solid organic growth in main scopes
At December 31, 2021, Séché Environnement posted contributed revenue3 of €735.8m, up 14.7% compared with December 31, 2020. The figure includes a €34.0m contribution from Spill Tech, consolidated on March 1, 2021.
At constant scope, contributed revenue stood at €701.8m, up 9.4% compared with December 31, 2020 (€641.7m) and 9.3% at constant exchange rates. The figure also compares favorably with contributed revenue at December 31, 2019 (€687.8m).
In 2021, Séché Environnement confirmed strong business growth in France and returned to growth in its main international scopes:
In France (72% of contributed revenue), business activity rose substantially, by 9.3% to €531.7m. The Group benefited from high volumes and good price trends in its circular economy and hazard management businesses, while the Services activities confirmed their return to dynamic growth after a 2020 year hampered by the impacts of the health crisis;
Internationally (28% of contributed revenue), revenue came out at €204.1m, up 31.6% as reported, including a 10-month contribution of Spill Tech amounting to €34.0m.
At constant scope and exchange rates, growth in this scope was +8.8%. Europe (Mecomer), South Africa (Interwaste) and the rest of the World (Solarca) confirmed dynamic growth, while Latin America reached a level after the deterioration in 2020.
Operating income improved considerably relative to 2020 and 2019 alike:
EBITDA was €170.3m, or 23.1% of contributed revenue. It increased 24.3% compared with 2020 and 25.8% compared with 2019.
It includes a scope effect related to the integration of Spill Tech on March 1, 2021, for €10.2m or 30.0% of the subsidiary's revenue.
At constant scope, EBITDA increased 16.9% versus June 30, 2020. It came to 22.8% of contributed revenue (versus 21.3% in 2020 and 19.7% in 2019).
In France, the Group benefited from the strong availability of its facilities, strengthened by the effects of its industrial efficiency policy, which enabled it to process increased volumes and take advantage of favorable price effects and mix effects.
Internationally, the Group benefited from an improved trend in its businesses relative to last year, along with a particularly low cost base in regions where business remained less brisk, such as Latin America.
-
Contributed revenue is reported revenue, less IFRIC 12 revenue (amount of investments in concessions, recognized as revenue and activated in intangible assets or in financial assets in accordance with the recommendations of the IFRIC 12 interpretation) and less the General Tax on Polluting Activities (TGAP).
