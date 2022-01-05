Seche Environnement : Demolition and asbestos removal of the Lucien Coupet industrial site in Issoudun (36)

Armand Debar, deputy operations manager, takes us on a tour of the demolition and asbestos removal worksite at a historic industrial site, the Lucien Coupet plant in Issoudun in the Indre department (36). Taken over in 2018 by Safran, its dilapidated facilities, formerly dedicated to the production of seats for the aeronautical industry, were to be razed. This was a complex project requiring increased vigilance in terms of the safety of employees and local residents.