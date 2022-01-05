Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Séché Environnement SA
  News
  Summary
    SCHP   FR0000039109

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA

(SCHP)
  Report
Seche Environnement : Demolition and asbestos removal of the Lucien Coupet industrial site in Issoudun (36)

01/05/2022 | 11:08am EST
[On the spot] Demolition and asbestos removal of the Lucien Coupet industrial site in Issoudun (36) 05/01/2022

Armand Debar, deputy operations manager, takes us on a tour of the demolition and asbestos removal worksite at a historic industrial site, the Lucien Coupet plant in Issoudun in the Indre department (36). Taken over in 2018 by Safran, its dilapidated facilities, formerly dedicated to the production of seats for the aeronautical industry, were to be razed. This was a complex project requiring increased vigilance in terms of the safety of employees and local residents.

THE PROJECT IN FIGURES

18,000 m2 to be demolished

700 tonnes of metal recovered

6,000 m2 of asbestos cement roofing

100 tonnes of asbestos waste evacuated

Disclaimer

Séché Environnement SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 16:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 785 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2021 30,1 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net Debt 2021 438 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 553 M 625 M 627 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 986
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Séché Environnement SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,90 €
Average target price 72,85 €
Spread / Average Target 2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxime Patrick Roger Séché CEO, Managing Director & Director
Nomblot-Gourhand Aude Chief Financial Officer
Joël Séché Chairman
Pascaline Peugeot de Dreuzy Independent Director
Anne-Sophie Le Lay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA-1.25%625
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-1.69%34 903
SUEZ0.08%14 324
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-1.40%12 473
STERICYCLE, INC.1.89%5 583
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED1.28%4 727