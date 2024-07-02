Séché Environnement : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social

02 Jul 2024 09:26 CEST

SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT

Article L 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF

Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :

Séché Environnement
BP 20 - Les Hêtres
53810 CHANGE

Date d'arrêté des
informations

Nombre total
d'actions composant
le capital

Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
(Y compris les droits de vote attachés
aux actions auto-détenues)

01/07/2024

7 857 732

12 547 092

Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702751509/fr/

Séché Environnement

SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT

BusinessWire

SECHE ENVIRONNEM.

FR0000039109

SCHP

Euronext

