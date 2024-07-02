Séché Environnement : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social

02 Jul 2024 09:26 CEST
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
Article L 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Regulatory News:
Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :
Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP)
BP 20 - Les Hêtres
53810 CHANGE
Date d'arrêté des
Nombre total
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
01/07/2024
7 857 732
12 547 092
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702751509/fr/
Séché Environnement
SECHE ENVIRONNEMENT
BusinessWire
SECHE ENVIRONNEM.
FR0000039109
SCHP
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Séché Environnement SA published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 07:32:08 UTC.