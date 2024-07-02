Séché Environnement : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social

Séché Environnement SA is one of the leading companies specializing in recycling and treatment of all types of waste, industrial as household, in France. As a leading independent operator in France, Séché Environnement SA has established itself as a technical waste treatment specialist. Its tools and expertise enable the group to provide its industrial clients and communities with high added-value solutions, resolving the issues of circular economy while filling the requirements of sustainable development such as: - the recycling of hazardous and non-hazardous waste into organic materials or energy; - all types of treatment for solid, liquid and gaseous waste; - the storage of final residues for hazardous or non-hazardous waste; - eco-friendly waste decontamination, dismantling, removal and rehabilitation services.