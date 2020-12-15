Seche Environnement : Montauban has chosen Séché for the development of its future Energy Recovery Unit

Planned over a period of two and a half years, the work will include installation of a new boiler furnace, optimisation of energy recovery, and upgrading of the smoke treatment system, which will incorporate the latest technologies to ensure the best environmental performance. The work will be performed while the plant's daily operations carry on in order to ensure continuity of the waste treatment and recovery service. Special attention has also been given to the building's architecture in order to construct a harmonious, modern complex that fits perfectly into its immediate environment.

but also more electricity. By completely overhauling the current plant, we will obtain significant volumes of thermal (40 GWh/year) and electrical (18 GWh/year) energy while deploying the best techniques for treating atmospheric emissions to achieve the best environmental performance," explained Brigitte Barèges, Chairperson of Sirtomad.

only more heat recovered during the combustion of waste, allowing us to expand our heating network,

"This ambitious project allows us to continue our actions in support of the circular economy and to develop new industrial ecology solutions. With Mo'UVE, we will reuse not

On 1 January 2021, Séché Environnement will begin managing the energy recovery unit, renamed Mo'UVE (Montauban Unité de Valorisation Energétique), for 20 years. The site's employees will join the Group, which will perform major work to modernise the facilities to better meet the environmental expectations of the area and its inhabitants. This new energy recovery unit represents an investment of more than 43 million euros.

Sirtomad treats household waste of inhabitants of the Grand Montauban urban area community and the Terres des Confluences community of municipalities (120,000 inhabitants in total). Following a call for tenders for the operation and modernisation of its incineration plant, Sirtomad selected the project submitted by Séché Environnement, a key player in waste recovery and treatment and decontamination services.

With the aim of remaining a major player in waste treatment in Tarn-et-Garonne (France), the joint waste treatment union Sirtomad wanted to ensure the future of its waste treatment plant by increasing its service life and energy production capacity. Thanks to an ambitious management and modernisation project, Séché Environnement was awarded the public service delegation contract for the operation of the plant in Montauban. The group intends to make this plant a shining example.

About SIRTOMAD

About Séché Environnement

"We are particularly proud to have been chosen by Sirtomad. Thanks to our state-of-the-art technologies, the inhabitants of Grand Montauban and Terres des Confluences will have a leading energy recovery unit and a foundational tool for the entire area," said Bruno Jarriand, Southwest Regional Director and Director of the Non- Hazardous Waste BU of Séché Environnement.

"Our project for Montauban is a good example of the actions we're taking to promote the development of industrial ecology solutions to meet the needs of the areas as fully as possible," stated Maxime Séché, CEO of Séché Environnement.

The energy recovery unit will produce heat for the urban heating network currently being expanded, as well as electricity, which will allow the facility to meet its energy needs and feed the surplus into the public grid. What's more, an additional thermal energy reserve will make it possible to respond to energy supply development projects for local industries.

This optimised energy balance will allow the facility to receive the ISO 50001 standard, recognising the improved energy efficiency of organisations, which will make Mo'UVE a key contributor to the development of the area's energy strategy.

Beyond waste recovery, Séché Environnement would like to make Mo'UVE an open space designed to welcome and inform anyone who is interested in gaining a better understanding of waste recovery professions and techniques. A tour and an educational path will be set up, with particular attention for schoolchildren.

Like the actions taken by the group at its other sites, Séché Environnement will also involve ecologists to define programmes and create facilities to promote biodiversity. Séché Environnement will also rely on the presence of its neighbouring DRIMM site, located in Montech/Escatalens, to create new synergies for the local environment in line with the environmental ambitions of Grand Montauban and Terres des Confluences.

Séché Environnement is a global reference in the treatment and recovery of all types of waste, including the most complex and hazardous waste, as well as decontamination operations to serve the environment and health. As a family-

owned and French industrial group, Séché Environnement's work has focused for more than 35 years on industrial and territorial ecology by using innovative technologies developed by its R&D. The Group's unique expertise is deployed in more than 100 locations around the world, including some 40 industrial sites in France. The Group has 4,600 employees, including 2,000 in France, and generates 700 million euros in turnover, 25% of which internationally, driven by a dynamic of both internal and external growth through numerous acquisitions. Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, the treatment of pollutants and greenhouse gases, and the control of hazardousness, the group contributes directly to the protection of life and biodiversity, an area of strong commitment for the group since its creation.

Séché Environnement has been listed on the Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since 27 November 1997. The security is eligible for the PEA-PME (a share savings plan to finance SMEs) and is included in the CAC Mid & Small and Enternext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 - Bloomberg: SCHP.FP - Reuters: CCHE.PA

SIRTOMAD, a joint waste treatment union, brings together 31 municipalities from two inter- municipal authorities, Grand Montauban and Terres des Confluences, totalling more than 117,500 inhabitants from Tarn-et-Garonne. It transports and treats waste and reuses it through

the production and distribution of by-products (energy, materials). For this purpose, the union directly manages two waste transfer points, an incineration plant, and a green waste composting platform. In addition to these areas of expertise, SIRTOMAD has been involved in a waste prevention programme since 2010. The target was achieved with a 10% reduction in waste. After winning the "Territoire Zéro Déchet, Zéro gaspillage" call for projects, SIRTOMAD is committed to continuing these actions (extension of plastic-sorting instructions, glass-sorting reward programme, biowaste recovery, development of reuse and repair, etc.). By 2025, the goal is to reduce household waste by 13%. www.sirtomad.com

