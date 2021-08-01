Seche Environnement : Séché Environnement, partner of the IUCN World Conservation Congress

From September 3 to 11, France is hosting the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s World Conservation Congress in Marseille. Working on the ground each and every day to preserve biodiversity, Séché Environnement is a natural partner of this major event.

Ever since it was founded in the 80s, Séché Environnement has put protecting nature at the heart of its work. Efforts to encourage biodiversity and combat climate change require a long-term commitment, and on the ground, all Group employees do an outstanding job every day to enact that commitment.

By constantly striving to preempt and even go beyond regulatory requirements, by continually developing new circular economy cycles, and by taking care of the ecosystems in which its activities are based, the Séché Environnement group reduces the environmental impact of the waste that we collectively produce.

Our team of ecologists coordinates the biodiversity strategy in place at each of our industrial sites in France and abroad, monitoring local animal and plant species and landscapes in partnership with a wide range of organizations including the Ligue de Protection des Oiseaux (LPO), as well as research bodies such as the French Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle (MNHN). The Séché Environnement group is also a member of the Entreprises engagées pour la nature (Businesses committed to nature) initiative led by the French Ministry for the Ecological Transition

A major player in environmental protection, the Group and its sites have been awarded a range of Ecocertcertifications, as well as ISO 90001 and ISO 140001, and are involved in multiple initiatives, such as Act4Nature and the French Business Climate Pledge. In keeping with the battle we have been engaged in for almost 35 years, France's hosting of the World Conservation Congress is a major event and an occasion that Séché Environnement has a duty to honor.

From September 3 to 11, 2021, in Marseille, representatives of governments, civil society, indigenous peoples, scientists and businesses will meet to set out priorities and guide responses to the major environmental challenges that affect us all. Our Sustainable Development teams will work closely with the IUCN and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition throughout the Congress.