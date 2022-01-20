Seche Environnement : The Montauban Mo'UVE incineration plant in south-west France is awarded ISO triple environmental, health & safety and energy certification

Since January 1, 2021, when Séché Environnement took over the activities of the Sirtomad waste treatment plant, Mo'UVE has implemented an ambitious quality approach which, in less than a year, has been awarded triple certification across all activities, for environmental (ISO 14001), occupational health and safety (ISO 45001) and energy (ISO 50001) aspects. The establishment of quality systems, in less than 12 months, reflects the energy and commitment of the teams and gives them a solid base for the roll-out of future equipment to ensure that the existing plant is highly efficient in terms of its energy and environmental performance.

On January 1, 2021, Séché Environnement - via its dedicated subsidiary Mo'UVE - took over operation of the household waste treatment plant of Sirtomad, the waste treatment agency for the Greater Montauban Urban Community and Terres des Confluences region (Tarn-et-Garonne department/120,000 inhabitants) under a Public Service Delegation. Having already obtained ISO 50001 certification for energy performance in March 2021, on December 22 Mo'UVE obtained two further AFNOR certifications - ISO 14001 and ISO 45 0001.

Strengths particularly highlighted by the auditors included

the organization of regulatory monitoring , guaranteeing the compliance of activities for all interested parties;

, guaranteeing the of activities for all interested parties; the exhaustive planning of actions;

of actions; integration of future equipment.

They also praised the work accomplished by the teams in such a short time, given the complexity and industrial nature of the site's activities.

These certifications constitute a solid foundation for the major modernization work that will soon begin. They will ensure the long-term future and growth of the region's waste recovery within Mo'UVE, by significantly increasing its capacity to generate electricity and heat for the urban heating network.

"This triple certification, obtained in less than a year, is recognition of the teams' commitment, for which I would like to thank them. It is also a major tool and a solid basis for preparing changes to our site. It demonstrates our desire to embark on a process of continuous improvement in how we carry out our activities, in relation to both the environment and energy, while also putting puts people at the center of our challenges."

Eric Berrier, plant director

