    SCHP   FR0000039109

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA

(SCHP)
Seche Environnement : The Montauban Mo'UVE incineration plant in south-west France is awarded ISO triple environmental, health & safety and energy certification

01/20/2022 | 01:31pm EST
The Montauban Mo'UVE incineration plant in south-west France is awarded ISO triple environmental, health & safety and energy certification 20/01/2022

Since January 1, 2021, when Séché Environnement took over the activities of the Sirtomad waste treatment plant, Mo'UVE has implemented an ambitious quality approach which, in less than a year, has been awarded triple certification across all activities, for environmental (ISO 14001), occupational health and safety (ISO 45001) and energy (ISO 50001) aspects. The establishment of quality systems, in less than 12 months, reflects the energy and commitment of the teams and gives them a solid base for the roll-out of future equipment to ensure that the existing plant is highly efficient in terms of its energy and environmental performance.

On January 1, 2021, Séché Environnement - via its dedicated subsidiary Mo'UVE - took over operation of the household waste treatment plant of Sirtomad, the waste treatment agency for the Greater Montauban Urban Community and Terres des Confluences region (Tarn-et-Garonne department/120,000 inhabitants) under a Public Service Delegation. Having already obtained ISO 50001 certification for energy performance in March 2021, on December 22 Mo'UVE obtained two further AFNOR certifications - ISO 14001 and ISO 45 0001.

Strengths particularly highlighted by the auditors included

  • the organization of regulatory monitoring, guaranteeing the compliance of activities for all interested parties;
  • the exhaustive planning of actions;
  • integration of future equipment.

They also praised the work accomplished by the teams in such a short time, given the complexity and industrial nature of the site's activities.

These certifications constitute a solid foundation for the major modernization work that will soon begin. They will ensure the long-term future and growth of the region's waste recovery within Mo'UVE, by significantly increasing its capacity to generate electricity and heat for the urban heating network.

"This triple certification, obtained in less than a year, is recognition of the teams' commitment, for which I would like to thank them. It is also a major tool and a solid basis for preparing changes to our site. It demonstrates our desire to embark on a process of continuous improvement in how we carry out our activities, in relation to both the environment and energy, while also putting puts people at the center of our challenges."
Eric Berrier, plant director

Contact: d.escano@groupe-seche.com

Disclaimer

Séché Environnement SA published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 785 M 891 M 891 M
Net income 2021 30,1 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net Debt 2021 438 M 497 M 497 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 507 M 575 M 575 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 986
Free-Float -
Chart SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Duration : Period :
Séché Environnement SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 65,00 €
Average target price 72,85 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maxime Patrick Roger Séché CEO, Managing Director & Director
Nomblot-Gourhand Aude Chief Financial Officer
Joël Séché Chairman
Pascaline Peugeot de Dreuzy Independent Director
Anne-Sophie Le Lay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT SA-9.47%575
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-8.62%32 443
SUEZ0.10%14 391
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-13.72%11 089
STERICYCLE, INC.-2.40%5 347
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-2.24%4 555