Following an international call for tenders, Las Salinas, a subsidiary of Empresas Copec, chose Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) to clean up a 7-hectare area in the heart of the seaside town of Viña del Mar, near Valparaiso in Chile. This large-scale project confirms Séché's world-renowned expertise in environmental services.

Séché Environnement will be in charge of this worksite, which is expected to last about 3 years and will constitute the final stage in the remediation of the land.

The site has hydrocarbon soil pollution located mainly between 5 and 8 meters deep, linked to the area’s industrial past and in particular to the presence of previous oil activities.

Séché Environnement will deploy its remediation expertise, implementing a comprehensive environmental management plan that will include excavation, analysis and treatment of the impacted soils. This project meets the most stringent environmental standards and is part of a circular economy approach, aiming to treat and then reuse all regenerated soil on site.

Ricardo Labarca, Las Salinas Development Director, stressed that “the choice of Séché Environnement, a recognized partner, to lead this major project marks a new milestone in the work begun over 20 years ago now to revitalize this area emblematic of Viña del Mar’s industrial past. Our environmental and social commitment to the city drives us to continue our efforts to revitalize these lands and develop a project offering the best opportunities for the entire community “.

“We are very honored to have been chosen by Las Salinas for this far-reaching project,” said Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer of Séché Environnement. “We look forward to applying our expertise and commitment to environmental excellence to help revitalize Las Salinas and create a safe and sustainable urban environment for future generations.”

Implanted in Chile since 2017, the Group confirms here its international expertise in the field of depollution and remediation services.

Proven expertise

In France, the company is currently working on the decontamination of 11 hectares in the town center of Frontignan, impacted by the activity of a former refinery. The project involves multiple challenges, given its location in a densely populated urban area close to the coast, and the need to control pyrotechnic risks, linked to the site’s history as a target for bombing during the Second World War. This worksite, which will last more than three years, will enable the city to reclaim land to develop a new district, thus meeting the objectives of zero net artificialization.

Séché Environnement was also involved in the clean-up of the 12-hectares site of the newly inaugurated Olympic Aquatic Center on the outskirts of Paris. Once a gas factory, the challenge was unprecedented, given the timeframe, location, size and complexity of the decontamination to be carried out, as well as the circular economy issues involved. Inaugurated last April, the Aquatic Center will host some of the events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of an environmental emergency.

Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, decarbonization and hazard control, the group has been contributing to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of the living world, for nearly 40 years. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department at the heart of territories, in more than 120 locations in 15 countries, including some fifty industrial sites in France. With more than 6,000 employees, including 2,500 in France, Séché Environnement generated a turnover of €1 013,5 million in 2023, 26% of which was generated internationally.

Séché Environnement is listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B). It is eligible for equity savings funds dedicated to investment in SMEs and is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40 and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 – Bloomberg: SCHP.FP – Reuters: CCHE.PA

