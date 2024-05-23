Séché Environnement: chosen to clean up 7 ha in Chile

Séché Environnement has announced that, following an international call for tenders, it has been chosen by Las Salinas, a subsidiary of Empresas Copec, to clean up a 7-hectare area in the heart of the seaside town of Viña del Mar, near Valparaiso in Chile.



According to Séché, this large-scale project confirms its world-renowned expertise as a player in environmental services.



Séché Environnement will be in charge of this project, which is expected to last around 3 years and will be the final stage in the remediation of the site.



The site is contaminated with hydrocarbons, mainly at depths of between 5 and 8 meters, due to the area's industrial past and, in particular, the presence of previous oil activities.





