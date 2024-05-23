Séché Environnement: chosen to clean up 7 ha in Chile
According to Séché, this large-scale project confirms its world-renowned expertise as a player in environmental services.
Séché Environnement will be in charge of this project, which is expected to last around 3 years and will be the final stage in the remediation of the site.
The site is contaminated with hydrocarbons, mainly at depths of between 5 and 8 meters, due to the area's industrial past and, in particular, the presence of previous oil activities.
