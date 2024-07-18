Séché Environnement : has finalized an acquisition

July 18, 2024 at 12:40 pm EDT Share

The group announces the completion today of the acquisition of ECO Industrial Environmental Engineering.



The acquisition was carried out by a Singaporean subsidiary of Séché Environnement. It concerns 100% of the shares and totals an amount of around SGD 608 million, financed by a bank credit facility.



'As the leader in the hazardous industrial waste market in Singapore, with the widest range of products and services, a loyal clientele of first-rate industrialists and a high-performance industrial tool, ECO will enable Séché to occupy a major position in a dynamic industrial region where the Group was hitherto little active' says the group.



This acquisition is fully in line with Séché's ambition to support its major industrial customers in the dynamic hazardous industrial waste markets of Southeast Asia.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.