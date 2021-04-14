Log in
Seche Environnement : Séché is attending SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021

04/14/2021 | 08:47am EDT
SmallCap Event

April 14-15, 2021

2

Company Profile

An original player of the circular economy

positioned on visible and long-term growing markets

SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021

Company Profile

3

An innovative player of the Circular economy Positioned on businesses with high tech content

Our business:

To build comprehensive answers to Municipalities' or Industrials' issues about circular economy and energy transition, with respect to biodiversity concerns

Our positioning:

A « pure player » of waste recovery and environmental risk management

An fully-integratedplayer in the value chain for the management of all types of waste, from characterization to recovery and safety of ultimate waste

A long-term development based on tech innovation

A dynamic external growth strategy, especially internationally

Circular Economy, Ecologic Transition, Biodiversity

Rare Resources and Energy Recovery, Hazard containment

Innovation

International

SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021

Company Profile

4

Markets with high visibility

Long-term development strategy

Our assets:

A strong focus on industrial clients (80% of revenue) and hazardous waste markets (66% of revenue)

A positioning on regulated high-valueadded markets and permitted businesses with barriers to entry

A specialist of industrial and territorial ecology with unique achievements in terms of circular economy

A committed family shareholder, advocating a long-term

vision and short decision-making circuits

Chemical purification - Speichim Processing

SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021

Company Profile

5

Long-term positive evolution

Favorable trends for volume and increasing value-added

International: Waste markets are proportional to population wealth (GDP per capita) and to population growth

(World Bank Report "What a Waste 2.0"- 2018 -)

France: Despite a probable decline in volumes produced per capita, waste volumes are expected to grow proportionally to GDP and population on a long-term basis

(JL Chaussade* Report - 2021 -)

Regulations are a significant driver for volume growth and to add value to operations

Creation of new categories of waste, especially hazardous waste Creation of new businesses especially to recover waste

Role of public opinions asking for health and environmental security

FRANCE

INTERNATIONAL

SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Séché Environnement SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 12:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
