Seche Environnement : Séché is attending SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021
Company Profile
An original player of the circular economy
positioned on visible and long-term growing markets
An innovative player of the Circular economy
Positioned on businesses with high tech content
Our business:
To build comprehensive answers to Municipalities' or Industrials' issues about circular economy and energy transition, with respect to biodiversity concerns
Our positioning:
A «
pure player » of waste recovery and environmental risk management
An
fully-integrated player in the value chain for the management of all types of waste, from characterization to recovery and safety of ultimate waste
A long-term development based on
tech innovation
A dynamic
external growth strategy, especially internationally
Circular Economy, Ecologic Transition, Biodiversity
Rare Resources and Energy Recovery, Hazard containment
Innovation
International
Markets with high visibility
Long-term development strategy
Our assets
:
A strong focus on industrial clients (80% of revenue) and hazardous waste markets (66% of revenue)
A positioning on regulated
high-value added markets and permitted businesses with barriers to entry
A specialist of industrial and territorial ecology with unique achievements in terms of circular economy
A committed family shareholder, advocating a long-term
vision and short decision-making circuits
Chemical purification - Speichim Processing
Long-term positive evolution
Favorable trends for volume and increasing value-added
International: Waste markets are proportional to population wealth (GDP per capita) and to population growth
(World Bank Report "What a Waste 2.0"- 2018 -)
France: Despite a probable decline in volumes produced per capita, waste volumes are expected to grow proportionally to GDP and population on a long-term basis
(JL Chaussade* Report - 2021 -)
Regulations are a significant driver for volume growth and to add value to operations
Creation of new categories of waste, especially hazardous waste Creation of new businesses especially to recover waste
Role of public opinions asking for health and environmental security
Sales 2021
738 M
883 M
883 M
Net income 2021
26,6 M
31,8 M
31,8 M
Net Debt 2021
438 M
524 M
524 M
P/E ratio 2021
16,0x
Yield 2021
1,76%
Capitalization
422 M
503 M
505 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
EV / Sales 2022
1,09x
Nbr of Employees
3 986
Free-Float
29,1%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
46,53 €
Last Close Price
54,10 €
Spread / Highest target
10,9%
Spread / Average Target
-14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
-53,8%
