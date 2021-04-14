Seche Environnement : Séché is attending SmallCap Event of April 14-15, 2021

International: Waste markets are proportional to population wealth (GDP per capita) and to population growth

(World Bank Report "What a Waste 2.0"- 2018 -)

France: Despite a probable decline in volumes produced per capita, waste volumes are expected to grow proportionally to GDP and population on a long-term basis

(JL Chaussade* Report - 2021 -)

Regulations are a significant driver for volume growth and to add value to operations

Creation of new categories of waste, especially hazardous waste Creation of new businesses especially to recover waste

Role of public opinions asking for health and environmental security