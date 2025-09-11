Séché Environnement has posted net attributable income of €15.9m for H1, double the €8m a year earlier (+99%), resulting in EPS €2.05 (vs. €1.02 a year earlier). Contributing revenue reached €580.1m, up 15%, driven by organic growth of 7.5% and the integration of Singapore-based Eco. EBITDA rose 34% to €118.2m (20.4% of revenue), while operating income climbed 66% to €49.1m.



Free cash flow declined slightly to €63.2m (-6%), but financial leverage improved to 2.9x EBITDA, compared with 3.2x at the end of 2024.



"Our Group has managed to increase its margins and improve its financial flexibility despite an uncertain environment," said CEO Maxime Séché, who remains confident despite the uncertainties linked to the global geopolitical and macroeconomic context.

Regarding its outlook, the group confirms its target of contributory revenue of around €1.18bn in 2025 and €1.24bn in 2026, at constant scope and exchange rates.

However, it has reduced its profitability guidance, with EBITDA expected to between €250m and €260m in 2025 (vs. €265m-€275m previously) and between €275m and €285m in 2026 (vs. €290m-€300m). The group has maintained its financial leverage target of less than 3x for both financial years.