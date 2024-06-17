SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - French industrial group Seche Environnement has agreed to buy Singapore's ECO Industrial Environmental Engineering for around S$605 million ($447.4 million), according to a statement by the company dated Monday.

The group is buying the Singaporean hazardous waste company from Beijing Capital Eco-Environment Protection Group , according to the statement.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the sale had attracted interested companies including global infrastructure investors such as Actis and I Squared Capital.

"ECO will provide us with a platform for significant growth in the (Asia-Pacific) region in all our businesses," Seche Environnement's CEO Maxime Seche said in the statement.

"This is a major operation that will accelerate our strategy of profitable growth," he added.

ECO is the number one operator in Singapore's hazardous waste recovery and treatment market, with a market share of around 32%, Seche Environnement said in the statement.

In 2023, ECO generated sales of around S$96 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around S$41 million, the statement showed.

Citi acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Beijing Capital on the transaction, according to a separate statement by Beijing Capital.

Seche Environnement hired BNP Paribas as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins as legal advisor for this deal, its statement said.

($1 = 1.3523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jan Harvey)