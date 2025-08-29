Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" rating and €125 target price for Séché Environnement shares, which are included in its "European Midcaps" list, believing that it has been the subject to an "excessive correction."



The broker notes that Séché shares have not escaped the sell-off that has affected utilities in the French political context, marked in the run-up to the confidence vote scheduled for September 8.



"However, we believe that the risks are limited, as Séché Environnement's business is fairly resilient," the analyst says, pointing to just 12% of its revenue being exposed to local authorities, and a similarly limited interest rate risk.



Oddo BHF expects a solid H1 report on September 10 (after trading), forecasting EBITDA of €107.6m (+20.6%) for H1, representing an EBITDA margin of 18.9% (+120bp).