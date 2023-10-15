824,800 Equity Shares of SecMark Consultancy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023.

824,800 Equity Shares of SecMark Consultancy Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1111 days starting from 29-SEP-2020 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

Equity Shares aggregating to 20% of the post-Issue capital of Company, held by Corporate Promoter shall be locked-in for a period of 3 years from the date of Allotment.



All the pre-Issue Equity Shares shall be subject to lock-in for a period of 1 year from the date of Allotment except for any Equity Shares held by the employees.