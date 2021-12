PRESS RELEASE

Endless ways to the future

SECO: UPDATE ON TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE

PROGRAM

Arezzo, December 31, 2021 - SECO SpA, LEI 8156008C44408AB6D716, following the announcement on November 11, 2021 concerning the launch of the share buy-back program as per the Board of Directors' resolution adopted on that same day, announces that it has purchased, in the week from December 27, 2021 to December 31, 2021, n. 80,000 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to €8.9024, for an aggregate amount of €712,193.90.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares in aggregate form, on a daily basis, for SECO shares with ISIN code IT0005438046, are reported below.

Date Total quantity Average price (€) Total amount (€) 27/12/2021 20,000 8.5328 170,655.56 28/12/2021 20,000 9.1311 182,622.20 29/12/2021 20,000 8.9650 179,300.88 30/12/2021 20,000 8.9808 179,615.26 Total 80,000 8.9024 712,193.90

Following the purchase transactions carried out under this program, and considering the shares already held as treasury shares, SECO holds n. 430,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.3893% of the share capital.

SECO S.p.A.

Registered office in Arezzo, via A. Grandi 20www.seco.com Share capital €1,073,934.31

VAT number 00325250512 Business Registry Arezzo n. 4196