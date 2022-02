SECO launches new embedded computing solutions for AIoT applications based on Intel® Atom™ X6000E series of processors (formerly Elkhart Lake)

Arezzo, Italy - February 10, 2022. SECO's goal has always been to be at the forefront of embedded computing innovation, providing its customers with the latest technologies available on the market.

Today SECO is pleased to unveil two new computing solutions based on the Intel® Atom™ X6000E Series, Intel® Pentium® and Celeron® N and J Series SoCs (formerly Elkhart Lake) family of processors: the ICARUS single board computer (SBC) andthe Qseven® ATLAS system on module (SOM).

The Intel® Atom x6000E Series and Intel® Pentium and Celeron N and J Series processors are designed for edge Internet of Things (IoT), artificial Intelligence of things (AIoT), and computer vision applications. Offering up to 4 cores, low power (4.5W - 12W thermal design power (TDP)), and excellent performance/watt ratio, these processors boast up to 40% faster CPU and 2x 3D graphics performance when compared to Intel®'s previous generation. Additionally, Intel® Atom x6000E Series processors provide critical features for embedded and industrial devices such as industrial temperature range, time coordinated computing, time sensitive networking, and functional safety for fail-safe device operation.

SECO has previously released the SMARC HALLEY (formerly codenamed SM-C93) SOM based on the processor family. With the addition of the ICARUS SBC and Qseven® ATLAS SOM, SECO provides multiple form-factors that enable easy integration of this processor technology into innovative applications across a broad range of vertical markets.

Both ICARUS SBC and Qseven® ATLAS come with a soldered down LPDDR4-3200 memory, up to 16GB, with in-band error correcting code (IBECC) supported on the Atom™ industrial SKU SoCs. DRAM bandwidth ranges from 3733MT/s when in dual rank mode (16GB) to 4267MT/s when in single rank mode (1GB / 2GB / 4GB / 8GB).

Supporting up to 3 independent displays, each processor provides an integrated Intel® Gen11 UHD Graphics controller with up to 32 EU, 4K HW decoding and encoding of HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP8, VP9, WMV9/VC1 (decoding only), together with graphics library support of DirectX 12.1, OpenGL ES 3.1, OpenGL 4.5, OpenCL™ 1.2, and Vulkan 1.0.

Each board provides 1x eDP 1.3 or single/dual-channel 18-/24-bit LVDS interface with 2x multimode DisplayPort 1.4, on Dual DP++ Connector for the ICARUS SBC and 1x eDP 1.3 or Single/Dual-Channel 18-/24-bit LVDS interface for Qseven® ATLAS.

Regarding connectivity, the ICARUS SBC includes a M.2 WWAN slot for modems (Key B Type 2242/3042), M.2 WLAN slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (Key E Type 2230), and 2x Gigabit Ethernet PHY with precision clock synchronization and synchronous Ethernet clock output for IEEE 1588. The Qseven® ATLAS provides 1 x Gigabit Ethernet with the same characteristics.



ICARUS SBC, in the pico-ITX standard form factor (100 x 72 mm) is suitable for applications like edge computing, industrial automation, IoT, surveillance, and transportation.

The Qseven® ATLAS (70 x 70 mm) can mount on standard Qseven® release 2.1 carrier cards, often used in biomedical/medical, digital signage, HMI, multimedia device, and visual computing applications.

Available in industrial temperature, these two new boards can be the ideal solution for applications that require high levels of reliability and excellent fault tolerance. Operating system support includes Microsoft® Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and Yocto and other Linux distributions.

SECO offers design support for customers seeking to incorporate these boards into their products, including development of carrier or interface circuitry, subassemblies, and packaged systems.

