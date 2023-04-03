Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seco S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   IT0005438046

SECO S.P.A.

(IOT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-03 am EDT
4.914 EUR   +8.00%
01:16pSeco S P A : Assessments of the Board of Directors on the request by DSA S.r.l. to supplement the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to art. 126-bis TUF
PU
01:06pSeco S P A : Supplemented excerpt notice of call of the Shareholders' meeting
PU
01:06pSeco S P A : Request for supplementation and Illustrative Report of the Shareholder DSA S.r.l. ex-art. 126-bis TUF
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seco S p A : Assessments of the Board of Directors on the request by DSA S.r.l. to supplement the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to art. 126-bis TUF

04/03/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECO S.p.A.

Registered office in Arezzo, via A. Grandi 20 - share capital Euro 1,154,944.56 fully paid-in Arezzo Companies Registration Office No. 4196, tax code and VAT number 00325250512

Assessments of the Board of Directors of SECO S.p.A.

on the requests drawn up as per Article 126-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 on the supplementation of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting of SECO S.p.A., called in single call for April 27, 2023.

On April 2, 2023, DSA S.r.l., holder of 22,315,000 shares, equal to 18.79% of the share capital of SECO S.p.a. (the "Company"), requested the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with Article 126-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 ("CFA") to supplement the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company called for April 27, 2023 (the "Supplementation Request").

In support of the Supplementation Request, DSA S.r.l. has drawn up, as per Article 126-bis, fourth paragraph, of the CFA, a Report which summarizes the reasons and the objectives underlying the Supplementation Request (the "Shareholder's Report"), which the Board of Directors is required to make available to the public in accordance with the legally-established deadlines and means.

This Report sets out the assessments of the Board of Directors of the Company on the Supplementation Request, as per Article 126-bis, fourth paragraph of the CFA.

*** *** ***

Preliminarily, the Board of Directors assessed compliance with the legal requirements of the Supplementation Request and indicates that the request is legitimate, as drawn up in compliance with the statutory rules. Therefore, the Board of Directors intends complete that required of it in accordance with the legally-established deadlines and means.

The Supplementation Request concerns:

  1. the appointment of Mr. Tosja Zywietz, co-opted by this Board as part of the transaction by which 7-Industries Holding B.V. ("7-Industries") is expected to become a shareholder of
    Seco;
  2. the extension of the Board of Directors so as to reappoint Emanuela Sala who, as part of the above transaction with 7-Industries, resigned to allow for the co-option of Mr. Tosja Zywietz;
  3. to allow for the greater representation of the minority shareholders on the Company's Board of Directors.

With regards to the Shareholder Request, the Board of Directors made the following assessments:

  1. the request for the appointment of Mr. Tosja Zywietz by the next Shareholders' Meeting meets the legal and beneficial criteria as concerning a director indicated by 7-Industries who possesses expertise which the Company may benefit from, having been a senior executive at various primary standing German industrial companies, such as Sick AG (an industrial sensors enterprise) and Rosenberger GmbH & Co. KG (a connectors enterprise);

2

  1. the request to reappoint Emanuela Sala and, therefore, the need for the prior extension of the Board of Directors, appears based on the benefit, which this Board shares, of continuing

to ensure the valued contribution of Ms. Sala to the management of the company;

  1. the request to amend the By-Laws by establishing that two directors, not just one, may be elected from slates other than the majority slate and unconnected to the shareholders who have submitted and/or voted in favor of it, allows for greater representation of the minority slates on the Company's Board of Directors.

For this reason, this Board considers that this proposal may be positively received by investors, particularly institutional investors, and support the share price. The Board of Directors also considers that the amendments to the By-Laws proposed by Shareholder Request do not fall under any of the cases of withdrawal set out in Article 2437 of the Civil Code and, therefore, shareholders who have not approved such amendments will not have the right to exercise withdrawal.

*** *** ***

Arezzo, April 2, 2023

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairperson

3

Disclaimer

Seco S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SECO S.P.A.
01:16pSeco S P A : Assessments of the Board of Directors on the request by DSA S.r.l. to supplem..
PU
01:06pSeco S P A : Supplemented excerpt notice of call of the Shareholders' meeting
PU
01:06pSeco S P A : Request for supplementation and Illustrative Report of the Shareholder DSA S...
PU
01:06pSeco S P A : Proxy/Sub-proxy form pursuant to art. 135-novies TUF
PU
01:06pSeco S P A : Proxy/Sub-proxy form pursuant to art. 135-undecies TUF
PU
12:56pSeco S P A : Supplemented notice of call of the Shareholders' meeting (27.04.2023)
PU
11:56aEuropeans in green; oils up after OPEC+ cut
AN
11:46a7-Industries in Seco's share capital for group development plans
AN
06:10aEuropeans in the green; Saipem tops the Mib.
AN
03/29Seco S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 254 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2023 25,6 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net Debt 2023 99,7 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 536 M 583 M 582 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SECO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Seco S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,55 €
Average target price 8,70 €
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Mauri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Mazzini Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Conti Chairman & Chief Technical Officer
Davide Catani Chief Technology Officer
Elisa Crotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECO S.P.A.-14.95%582
MEDIATEK INC.25.92%41 066
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.29.46%18 777
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.70%13 745
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED13.05%10 449
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.59.86%9 190
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer