Seco S p A : Comunicazione internal dealing - 14/09/22

Indicare che la notifica riguarda una persona strettamente legata a:
Per le persone fisiche:
Nome:
Cognome:
Per le persone giuridiche:
Denominazione:
Dati relativi al soggetto che effettua l'operazione [Per le persone fisiche: nome e cognome.]
[Per le persone giuridiche: denominazione completa, compresa la forma giuridica come previsto nel registro in cui è iscritta, se applicabile.]
1
b)2
Notifica iniziale/modifica
Notifica iniziale:
X
Modifica della precedente notifica
Motivo della modifica:
Dati relativi all'emittente
a)3
Nome
SECO Spa
b)4
LEI
8156008C44408AB6D716
Dati relativi all'operazione: sezione da ripetere per i) ciascun tipo di strumento; ii) ciascun tipo di operazione; iii) ciascuna data; e iv) ciascun luogo in cui le operazioni sono state effettuate
Descrizione dello strumento
finanziario,
AZIONI ORDINARIE
tipo di strumento
Codice di identificazione
IT0005438046
b)5
Natura dell'operazione
ACQUISTO
c)6
Prezzo/i e volume/i
Prezzo/i
Volume/i
Valore complessivo
€ 92008,68
4,59974
20003
d)7
Data dell'operazione
14 SET 2022
e)
Luogo dell'operazione
Nome della sede di negoziazione:
Codice di identificazione:
«Al di fuori di una sede di negoziazione»:
X
[Indicare se si tratta di una notifica iniziale o della modifica di una precedente notifica. In caso di modifica, spiegare l'errore che viene corretto con la presente notifica.] 3 [Nome completo dell'entità.] 4 [Codice identificativo del soggetto giuridico, conforme al codice LEI di cui alla norma ISO 17442.] 5 [Acquisto, vendita, sottoscrizione o scambio]. 6 [Se più operazioni della stessa natura vengono effettuate nello stesso giorno e nello stesso luogo, indicare in forma aggregata il volume complessivo e il prezzo medio ponderato di dette operazioni]. 7 [Data del giorno di esecuzione dell'operazione notificata. Utilizzare il formato ISO 8601: AAAA-MM-GG; ora UTC.]
2
ANNEX E.2
TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE FOR RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS
- ANNEX 6 ISSUER'S REGULATION -
* * *
1. Data related to the party holding shares representing at least 10 percent or that controls the listed issuer or the person strictly associated therewith
a)8
Full name
For natural persons:
First name(s):
Surname:
For legal persons:
Company name: HSE Srl
2. Reason for the notification
a)
Reason for the notification
Party holding shares representing at least 10 per cent of
Indicate that the notification concerns a person strictly associated with:
For natural persons:
First name(s):
Surname:
For legal persons:
Company name :
Data related to the party carrying out the transaction [For natural persons: first name(s) and surname.]
[For legal persons: full name of the company, including the legal form as required in the registry where it is entered, if relevant.]
3
b)9 Initial notification /amendment
Initial notification
X
Amendment to the previous notification
Reason for the notification:
Issuer's data
a)10
Name
SECO SPA
b)11
LEI
8156008C44408AB6D716
Transaction data: section to repeat for i) each type of instrument; ii) each type of transaction; iii) each date; and iv) each place the transactions have been carried out
a)
Description of the financial
ORDINARY SHARES
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
IT0005438046
b)12
Type of transaction
BUY
c)13
Price(s) and volume(s)
Prices(s)
Volume(s)
Total value
€ 92008,68
4,59974
20003
d)14
Date of the transaction
14 SET 2022
e)
Place of the transaction
Name of the trading centre:
Identification code:
«Outside a trading centre»:
X
[Show whether it is an initial notification or an amendment to a previous notification. If it is an amendment, explain the error that is corrected with this notification.] 10 [Complete name of the entity.] 11 [Identification code of the legal person in compliance with the LEI code as specified in ISO 17442 standard.] 12 [Purchase, sale, subscription or swap]. 13 [If multiple transactions of the same type are carried out on the same day or in the same place, indicate the overall volume in aggregate form and the average weighted price of said transactions]. 14 [Date of the day the notified transaction is carried out. Use ISO 8601 format: YYYY-MM-DD; time UTC.]
