  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Seco S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IOT   IT0005438046

SECO S.P.A.

(IOT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
4.304 EUR   -2.62%
12:10pSECO S P A : Comunicazione internal dealing - 14/09/22
PU
09/13Seco S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/13SECO S P A : Six-month financial report as of June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seco S p A : Comunicazione internal dealing - 14/09/22

09/16/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
ALLEGATO E.2

MODELLO DI NOTIFICA E DI COMUNICAZIONE AL PUBBLICO PER GLI AZIONISTI RILEVANTI

  • ALLEGATO 6 REGOLAMENTO EMITTENTI -
    * * *

1. Dati relativi al soggetto che detiene azioni in misura almeno pari al 10 per cento o che controlla l'emittente quotato o alla persona strettamente legata

a)1 Nome

Per le persone fisiche:

Nome:

Cognome:

Per le persone giuridiche:

Denominazione: HSE Srl

2. Motivo della notifica

a)

Motivo della notifica

Soggetto che detiene azioni in misura almeno pari al 10

per cento dell'emittente quotato:

X

Soggetto che controlla l'emittente quotato:

-------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Soggetto strettamente legato

Indicare che la notifica riguarda una persona strettamente legata a:

Per le persone fisiche:

Nome:

Cognome:

Per le persone giuridiche:

Denominazione:

  • Dati relativi al soggetto che effettua l'operazione [Per le persone fisiche: nome e cognome.]
    [Per le persone giuridiche: denominazione completa, compresa la forma giuridica come previsto nel registro in cui è iscritta, se applicabile.]

1

b)2

Notifica iniziale/modifica

Notifica iniziale:

X

Modifica della precedente notifica

Motivo della modifica:

  • Dati relativi all'emittente

a)3

Nome

SECO Spa

b)4

LEI

8156008C44408AB6D716

  • Dati relativi all'operazione: sezione da ripetere per i) ciascun tipo di strumento; ii) ciascun tipo di operazione; iii) ciascuna data; e iv) ciascun luogo in cui le operazioni sono state effettuate
  1. Descrizione dello strumento

finanziario,

AZIONI ORDINARIE

tipo di strumento

Codice di identificazione

IT0005438046

b)5

Natura dell'operazione

ACQUISTO

c)6

Prezzo/i e volume/i

Prezzo/i

Volume/i

Valore complessivo

€ 92008,68

4,59974

20003

d)7

Data dell'operazione

14 SET 2022

e)

Luogo dell'operazione

Nome della sede di negoziazione:

Codice di identificazione:

«Al di fuori di una sede di negoziazione»:

X

  • [Indicare se si tratta di una notifica iniziale o della modifica di una precedente notifica. In caso di modifica, spiegare l'errore che viene corretto con la presente notifica.]
    3 [Nome completo dell'entità.]
    4 [Codice identificativo del soggetto giuridico, conforme al codice LEI di cui alla norma ISO 17442.] 5 [Acquisto, vendita, sottoscrizione o scambio].
    6 [Se più operazioni della stessa natura vengono effettuate nello stesso giorno e nello stesso luogo, indicare in forma aggregata il volume complessivo e il prezzo medio ponderato di dette operazioni].
    7 [Data del giorno di esecuzione dell'operazione notificata. Utilizzare il formato ISO 8601: AAAA-MM-GG; ora UTC.]

2

ANNEX E.2

TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE FOR RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS

- ANNEX 6 ISSUER'S REGULATION -

* * *

1. Data related to the party holding shares representing at least 10 percent or that controls the listed issuer or the person strictly associated therewith

a)8

Full name

For natural persons:

First name(s):

Surname:

For legal persons:

Company name: HSE Srl

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Reason for the notification

Party holding shares representing at least 10 per cent of

the listed issuer:

X

Party controlling the listed issuer:

------------------------------------------------------------------

---

Person closely associated

Indicate that the notification concerns a person strictly associated with:

For natural persons:

First name(s):

Surname:

For legal persons:

Company name :

  • Data related to the party carrying out the transaction [For natural persons: first name(s) and surname.]
    [For legal persons: full name of the company, including the legal form as required in the registry where it is entered, if relevant.]

3

b)9 Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

X

Amendment to the previous notification

Reason for the notification:

  • Issuer's data

a)10

Name

SECO SPA

b)11

LEI

8156008C44408AB6D716

  • Transaction data: section to repeat for i) each type of instrument; ii) each type of transaction; iii) each date; and iv) each place the transactions have been carried out

a)

Description of the financial

ORDINARY SHARES

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

IT0005438046

b)12

Type of transaction

BUY

c)13

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume(s)

Total value

€ 92008,68

4,59974

20003

d)14

Date of the transaction

14 SET 2022

e)

Place of the transaction

Name of the trading centre:

Identification code:

«Outside a trading centre»:

X

  • [Show whether it is an initial notification or an amendment to a previous notification. If it is an amendment, explain the error that is corrected with this notification.]
    10 [Complete name of the entity.]
    11 [Identification code of the legal person in compliance with the LEI code as specified in ISO 17442 standard.] 12 [Purchase, sale, subscription or swap].
    13 [If multiple transactions of the same type are carried out on the same day or in the same place, indicate the overall volume in aggregate form and the average weighted price of said transactions].
    14 [Date of the day the notified transaction is carried out. Use ISO 8601 format: YYYY-MM-DD; time UTC.]

4

Disclaimer

Seco S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 16:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
