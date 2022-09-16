Seco S p A : Comunicazione internal dealing - 14/09/22

1. Dati relativi al soggetto che detiene azioni in misura almeno pari al 10 per cento o che controlla l'emittente quotato o alla persona strettamente legata

Dati relativi all'operazione: sezione da ripetere per i) ciascun tipo di strumento; ii) ciascun tipo di operazione; iii) ciascuna data; e iv) ciascun luogo in cui le operazioni sono state effettuate

ANNEX E.2

TEMPLATE FOR NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE FOR RELEVANT SHAREHOLDERS

- ANNEX 6 ISSUER'S REGULATION -

1. Data related to the party holding shares representing at least 10 percent or that controls the listed issuer or the person strictly associated therewith

a)8 Full name For natural persons: First name(s): Surname:

For legal persons:

Company name: HSE Srl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Reason for the notification Party holding shares representing at least 10 per cent of the listed issuer: X

Party controlling the listed issuer:

Person closely associated

Indicate that the notification concerns a person strictly associated with:

For natural persons:

First name(s):

Surname:

For legal persons:

Company name :

Data related to the party carrying out the transaction [For natural persons: first name(s) and surname.]

[For legal persons: full name of the company, including the legal form as required in the registry where it is entered, if relevant.]

3